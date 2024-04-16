The memorial garden is set to open to the public in Roundhay Park after being put on display at Harrogate Flower Show.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) has shared the plans for the ‘Reflection and Remembrance Garden’, which will be launched at this year’s Harrogate Flower Show before taking up its permanent home in Roundhay Park later this Spring.

Designed by York-based Kate Smithson the ‘Reflection and Remembrance Garden’ will be a place of remembrance and tranquillity where those who have been affected by the work of YAA “can come to remember and reflect on their experiences, or in memory of loved ones”.

The YAA said the memorial will be “a legacy for the community and beyond for years to come through lasting dedications to those we love”.

In the centre of the garden is a metal, yellow pergola to reflect the blades and colour of the YAA helicopters. Soft, billowing planting and a central reflective pool will celebrate the landscapes of Yorkshire that the helicopters fly over on a daily basis.

The space aims to exude calmness and tranquillity, contrasting the major trauma YAA deals with every day.

The garden will be on display at Harrogate Flower Show, which takes place at the Great Yorkshire Showground from Thursday April 25 to Sunday 28, before being moved to its permanent home in Roundhay Park.

The plans for the ‘Reflection and Remembrance Garden’ have been shared by Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Tessa Klemz, regional fundraising manager for YAA explains: “YAA have long been considering some type of long-lasting memorial area for our supporters to appreciate and utilise.

“When the opportunity from the Harrogate Flower Show came along for us to have a garden at this year’s show, we knew it would be the ideal opportunity.

“Kate’s proposed design captivated us from the outset. She has captured exactly what we were looking for - to create a place of memories, tranquillity and peacefulness.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance have announced plans for a new, public memorial garden in Leeds. Photo: Yorkshire Air Ambulance

She said she was “delighted” that Leeds City Council had found a permanent home for the garden at Roundhay Park.

Kate Smithson who designed the garden, added: “It has been a real joy to think about creating a garden that celebrates the vital work that the YAA do across the Yorkshire region.

“It was important for us to create an uplifting space, full of positivity and yet also give space for reflection and contemplation. I wanted to incorporate the bold yellow YAA colour and bring people closer to the joys that can be found in nature, using fresh and lush greens in a celebration of Spring.