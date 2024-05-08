Help make Doncaster a healthier, happier place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Do you have a passion for arts, culture, and well-being? Are you excited by the idea of using creativity to improve people's lives? This is a unique opportunity to join a groundbreaking project that aims to make arts and culture a core part of healthcare in Doncaster.

We're looking for a Creative Health Connector to play a vital role in an innovative programme funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC). You'll collaborate with established organisations including darts, Cast, and Heritage Doncaster to connect people with lived experience of ill health to creative activities that can make a real difference.

This is a flexible, 3-day-a-week position that offers the chance to work within a dynamic and supportive team. You'll be based at The Point in central Doncaster but will be engaging with health professionals and cultural organisations across all Doncaster communities.

darts Singing for Memory session

We are looking for someone with a genuine passion and understanding of the role that art, culture and other creative activities can have for our health and wellbeing. You must be able to work collaboratively with a range of people from people living with ill health, health professionals and cultural organisations. We want to work with someone who believes in our Arts & Health Board vision that ‘Everybody in Doncaster can access participatory creative activities, resulting in them feeling happier, healthier and more resilient.’

The three-year project, led by experts at Sheffield Hallam University, will establish "Creative Health Boards" - collaborative forums where voluntary and community organisations like charities, museums, and theatres will work with the NHS, local councils, and private sector to better integrate creative activities into health services. Partners include darts, University of Sheffield, Doncaster Health Determinants Research Collaboration (HDRC), City of Doncaster Council (Heritage Services) and Cast. It is one of 12 programmes funded nationally aiming to improve health through access to culture, nature and community.

Director (Arts & Health), Lucy Robertshaw says: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Doncaster and gives us the chance to raise the profile of all the excellent arts and health work that we have been developing with our cultural and health and social care partners over the past decade and beyond. It’s a great partnership and collaborative project. We’re delighted to offer this exciting new role and are looking for someone who really understands the positive impacts that engaging in creative activity can have on people’s mental and physical health and wellbeing.”

To find out more about the role and how to apply, download the job pack here: https://wearedarts.org.uk/creative-health-connector-job/