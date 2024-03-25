St John Ambulance volunteer Amanda Brocklehurst recognised

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

By being selected to become a member of the Order of St John, Amanda has been recognised for outstanding service to its key foundations – one of which is St John Ambulance, the nation’s leading first aid charity. The Order of St John is a Royal Order of Chivalry and each recipient is approved by the Sovereign.

Amanda was recognised for her achievements for services as a Unit Manager, and to IT support in North East Region.

Commenting on her investiture, Amanda said,

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda with her proud parents at St John's Gate Clarkenwell London

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was very surprised to learn of my nomination. My investiture was a day to remember, made even more special by having my parents as guests. This was particularly fitting because my Dad used his first aid skills to save my life when I was a young girl. Volunteering with St John helps me to pay that forward.”

I have been fortunate to be able to volunteer in a variety of roles, including working with our young people, supporting the NHS with the COVID 19 response and providing Regional IT Support & Leadership. Each opportunity has allowed me to put my existing skills to good use and to gain many new ones. On top of that I get to be part of a community of truly inspirational people.”

Stuart Shilson LVO GCStJ DL, Prior of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, who presented the awards at the investiture ceremony, said: “Amanda has been admitted to the Order of St John in recognition of her extraordinary service to our charity and dedication in furthering its life saving mission. This award is greatly deserved and I congratulate Amanda on this achievement.”

Several dozen people from communities across the country are invested on each occasion, the majority of whom volunteer for St John Ambulance. The investiture ceremony takes place three times a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad