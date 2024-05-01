Virtual Dementia Tour Bus to roll in to Leeds after organisers receive £1k in funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bus, backed by the NHS and visited by 200,000 people per year in the UK, is scientifically and medically proven to simulate the symptoms of dementia, including confusion and disorientation.

It will pull up at Lister Hill Baptist Church on May 23 as part of the Living Well Showcase, a special event arranged by homecare provider Right at Home Leeds North and local charity Dementia Friendly Horsforth to support those in the community affected by the condition.

Organisers received £1,000 in funding from the Outer North West Community Committee, part of Leeds City Council, to bring the bus to Horsforth.

Rachel Critchley, Owner of Right at Home Leeds North, Otley and Horsforth, said: “By enabling participants to step into the shoes of individuals with dementia, the tour provides a glimpse into what living with the condition might feel like and facilitates a deeper understanding of the necessary adjustments in behaviour and environment that could be made to truly enhance the lives of those affected.

“Receiving the funding from the committee through our partnership with Dementia Friendly Horsforth was incredible. It validated the importance of our initiative and the positive impact it could have on local communities.”

A spokesperson from the Outer North West Community Committee said: “We’re very pleased to support Dementia Friendly Horsforth who are working in partnership with Right at Home, to bring a Virtual Dementia Tour Bus to Horsforth. This will help people gain a better understanding of dementia how to support people with the condition.”

Chris Calvert, Chairman of Dementia Friendly Horsforth, said: “Dementia Friendly Horsforth’s aim is to raise awareness about dementia in our community. According to Alzheimer’s Society’s latest estimate, there will be just over 1 million people living with dementia in the UK by 2025. That’s why we do the work that we do, and the event we have planned with Right at Home is vital to shining a spotlight on the dementia and ensuring nobody has to face this condition alone.”

The Living Well Showcase will also feature information stalls to help signpost attendees to dementia services in Horsforth and the surrounding areas, as well as refreshments an entertainment, including live musical performances and a range of activities, from pampering sessions to seated exercise.

The event will be free to attend from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Rachel added: “This event serves as a celebration of community, inclusivity, and compassion. It exemplifies the power of collaboration and underscores the importance of creating supportive environments for individuals living with dementia in Horsforth and North Leeds.”