‘Invaluable support’ returned with friendly donation to local hospice.

The local friendship group, which has around 600 mostly older and retired local members, presented a cheque to the charity during its annual general meeting at Castle Grove Masonic Hall in Headingley on 21 March.

Chairman of Leeds Oddfellows, Enid Brook, nominated Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice to receive the group’s donation in recognition of the compassionate care it provided for her late husband, Geoffrey, at the palliative and end-of-life care facility.

Enid added: “The hospice and its wonderful staff also provided me with invaluable support and I’m delighted that I’m in a position to say thank you with this donation.”

Michael Tarbutt, Sue Ryder Charity, receives £3000 cheque from Leeds Oddfellows Chairman, Enid Brook

Sue Ryder hospices have been supporting patients and their families nationwide for 70 years.

Michael Tarbutt, Charity Community Fundraiser for Sue Ryder, attended the meeting to receive the donation and took the opportunity to talk about the services Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice offers.

He emphasised the hospice's commitment to providing expert end-of-life care, tailored to individuals' needs whether at their specialist centre or at home. He also explained that the charity offers vital bereavement support through various online resources and campaigns for improved end-of-life care awareness and accessibility.

Leeds Oddfellows is one of 99 nationwide branches that make up the Oddfellows friendly society, one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the UK. The society aims to improve people’s lives through friendship and support. Oddfellows members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club, and there are also opportunities to volunteer.

As well as its fundraising initiatives, Leeds Oddfellows hosts a range of affordable and accessible events in and around the Leeds area which are open to all. Upcoming events at their hall on Meanwood Road include Breakfast & Chat on Friday 19th April, 10.30am and Fish, Chips and Bingo on Tuesday 14th May, 12.30pm.

Social Coordinator for Leeds Oddfellows, Helen Bullock, said: “There’s something for everyone here and we’re a really friendly bunch.

“Anyone interested in finding out more about us should get in touch with me or come down to one of our brilliant events. You’ll be sure of a warm welcome.”

Helen can be contacted at [email protected] or on 07709 295 317.