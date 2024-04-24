Tools down, awareness up: The OddBalls Foundation collaborates with Lovell in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The OddBalls Foundation was founded in December 2015 to raise awareness of Testicular Cancer and improve male health worldwide.

A series of talks has been hosted across their developments, including York and Hull, and at their regional head office in Leeds to help raise awareness of testicular cancer and encourage employees to check themselves as part of Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.

Testicular cancer is one of the most common cancers among men aged 15 to 49. Yet, it is highly treatable when detected early and has significant survival rates. Despite this testicular cancer largely goes undetected as men are unaware of the symptoms and hesitant to get medical advice.

Lovell employee Dan Osborne hosting his OddBalls talk

These talks were supported by the Regional Health and Safety Manager at Lovell, Dan Osborne, who has opened up about his own struggles with testicular cancer. Dan explained:

“After noticing a lump in November 2019, I visited my local GP who referred me for a scan where I was diagnosed with testicular cancer. The diagnosis was quick, and by the end of the week, I was scheduled for removal. It took me some time to process it all, but the medical team assured me that I had caught it early and it was treatable. Thanks to that early detection a month post-surgery I was given the all-clear, and I’m now coming to the end of my surveillance period, which is such a relief!

It was all thanks to the early detection that prevented the cancer from spreading and made it so treatable, without that early detection it could have been an entirely different story. I cannot stress enough the importance of self-examination, if you ever feel there may be a change that isn’t normal, please go for a check-up with your GP.”

Lovell is committed to fostering a culture of health and wellness within its organisation. By providing educational resources and facilitating discussions about testicular cancer, the company aims to empower employees with the knowledge and tools to take charge of their health.

Alfie Bouchier, Regional Ambassador Manager at The OddBalls Foundation, added:

“We would like to thank Lovell for inviting us to visit and talk about a topic that many males find so difficult to speak out about. We, The OddBalls Foundation, hope through our talks, people will talk about their balls and general health more often to break down that stigma that has built up around the topic. If it is spoken about more often, it will ease the difficulty of talking about any issues that have happened or may happen in the future. It is important that people are checking themselves regularly to stay on top of things to catch any change early and to get it checked out!”

