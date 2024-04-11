Rafe’s London Marathon run gets star support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Out of the 50,000 runners taking part, only 200 are 18 years old.

Rafe, who is at sixth form at Harrogate Grammar, said: “To lose dad at 12 has had its challenges. Describing the emotions is hard to put into words, so instead I will put these emotions into action. I am running the London marathon for Brain Tumour Research and I need your help. Any donations and support to help combat cancer is hugely appreciated. When I was 10, my father got one of the rarest forms of brain cancer, stage 4 Glioblastoma.

He was told by doctors that he had six months to live, yet he cracked on with life with a smile on his face, because he knew the most important thing he could do, was to be there for me as my dad, despite the circumstances we were in. He lived for two years, far longer than what the doctors anticipated.

To leave this world at 49, and to leave your son at 12, is something no parent should have to face. Without dad, I have had to learn how to shave (with the help of my friends) and learn how to fit back into the environment of everyday life. It has certainly had its challenges. There still isn’t a day I don’t think about his death. Yet, no challenge is harder than knowing you will be not be able to watch your child grow old. And this is something I have come to realise with time.”

Miriam Margolyes filmed a short piece on her iPhone with Rafe when she was in Harrogate on her latest book tour, promoting, Oh Miriam!

Moving the camera to show Rafe, Miriam said: “Rafe is doing a marathon for Brain Tumour Research. His dad died because he had a brain tumour. We need to do research into that area of cancer. Please support Rafe, he’s running and he’s doing it for his dad. Please open your purses and your hearts. Thank you.”

Rafe said: "I am incredibly thankful everyone who has supported me by donating to Brain Tumour Research. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer. Just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this disease. I’m doing this in memory of my dad with the hope of making a positive impact on the lives of other patients and their families."

Brain tumours remain one of the least funded areas of cancer research, with limited resources allocated to understanding this complex and devastating disease. According to recent statistics, brain tumour research receives only a fraction of the funding compared to other forms of cancer research.

The funds Rafe will raise will contribute towards groundbreaking research projects, clinical trials, and the development of innovative treatments, ultimately improving the prognosis and quality of life for patients affected by brain cancer.

