Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rebecca Moss, now 27, was just 20 years old when she received a diagnosis of aggressive cancer in 2016.

A month later, her boyfriend of five years, Kris Moss, 28, who works in agriculture, proposed and Rebecca swiftly underwent regular chemotherapy for Hodgkin lymphoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca was given the all-clear, but four years later she started to experience a "worrying" pain in her left side.

Doctors performed a biopsy and diagnosed her with Ewings Sarcoma. In February 2022, she started eight months of chemotherapy.

Rebecca Moss, 27 and her husband Kris Moss, 28, who are celebrating their first wedding anniversary after Rebecca's two battles with cancer (Photos by Rebecca Moss/SWNS)

A year later, Kris and Rebecca decided to get married and organised a wedding in just one month - with friends and family rallying around to help.

And two days after they tied the knot, Rebecca underwent a successful five-month in-patient trial at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca's chemotherapy treatment is currently on pause with doctors describing her tumours as "stable".

The nail technician from Wilderfoss, York, said: "It was the perfect day. After the emotional trial treatment, I was all over the place but Kris and I knew we wanted to get married.

"It had been the plan for us to get engaged, buy and house and then get married- but life doesn't work that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Picking my wedding dress and my dad walking me down the aisle were things I feared I'd never be able to do, but they were both magical.

Rebecca and her dad dancing at her wedding (Photo: Rebecca Moss / SWNS)

"Kris is the love of my life and being able to say I'm his wife is a dream come true. I didn't think I'd see my first wedding anniversary but here we are.

"For a long time, I thought I'd be leaving Kris and my family behind but now I feel more hopeful."

After discovering a lump on her neck in October 2016, Rebecca was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma - a blood cancer that can quickly spread through the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medics had caught it early and she quickly underwent six months of chemotherapy for the tumour on her neck.

During her treatment, Rebecca's childhood boyfriend popped the question over a home-cooked meal at their home in York, on 25 November, 2016.

Following eight months of successful treatment at York Hospital, medics gave Rebecca the all-clear.

Rebecca finishing treatment in 2017 (Photo by Rebecca Moss / SWNS)

The pair enjoyed being newly engaged, hoping to save up for a house before beginning wedding planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in December 2021, Rebecca was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a cancer that occurs primarily in the bone and soft tissue.

Due to Rebecca's previous health history, her doctors gave a prognosis of prompt chemotherapy and radiotherapy which she began the following month.

Despite eight months of treatment, doctors decided to schedule Rebecca for an in-patient trial to treat a tumour in the middle of her chest that the previous radiotherapy couldn't get to.

Rebecca and Kris with their dog Smokey (Rebecca Moss / SWNS)

The five-month trial mean Rebecca had to remain in a Leeds hospital throughout the experimental chemotherapy. With her trial booked for February 2023, the couple decided they wanted to tie the knot beforehand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Doctors said that if I didn't start the trial, I wouldn't be alive in a few years'', Rebecca said.

"At this point, we both just agreed that we wanted to get married before I underwent a new round of treatment.

"Friends and family rallied around and helped us book the venue, church, flowers and a DJ. They even set up a GoFundMe page that raised over £3,000 towards our wedding."

On 18 February 2023, the pair finally said their vows in front of 100 guests followed by a reception at Burtonfields Hall in Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two days after the big day, on 20 February 2023, Rebecca started a successful five-month trial in-patient trial at a Leeds hospital.

She said: ''We've been married for nearly a year and every day I'm thankful. My twenties had been dominated by health worries, so to marry my best friend who has been with me throughout was amazing.