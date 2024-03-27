Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harper Farm, based off Whitehall Road near Wortley, was the subject of an undercover investigation by campaign group Animal Justice Project.

The organisation claims it saw an "alarming mistreatment of hens", including neglect and overcrowding. It shared pictures and video footage which appeared to show injured hens in a large factory-like environment.

A spokesperson for the farm, which has been suspended by the RSPCA Assured scheme, said it works "to the very highest standards of hen welfare".

Harper Farm in Leeds is under investigation by the RSPCA after footage was shared by The Animal Justice Project

Ayton Cooper, campaign manager for Animal Justice Project, said: “Leeds residents deserve to know the truth behind the eggs they purchase."

The RSPCA said the footage shared was "upsetting", as it confirmed that Harper Farm has been suspended from its RSPCA Assured scheme, which certifies animal welfare standards in food.

An investigation was launched that included unannounced physical inspections and analysis of the footage to identify any breaches of the RSPCA welfare standards. Harper Farm remains under investigation at this time.

A RSPCA spokesperson said: “Sadly, from time to time things can go wrong on farms but one case of poor welfare is still one too many, which is why we have taken these allegations very seriously. However, welfare concerns on RSPCA Assured certified farms are very rare, and many millions more farm animals are having a better life thanks to the work of the charity and its dedicated members.

“We would ask anyone with concerns about an animal on an RSPCA Assured certified farm to always report it immediately, so that we can act swiftly. Any delay in reporting concerns means there is a significant risk of an animal being left to suffer unnecessarily.”