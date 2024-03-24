Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council’s health protection team secured extra supplies of skin cream to treat the condition and raised awareness of how to prevent transmission.

Leeds social care workers tackled a rise in scabies cases in the city in 2023, a new council report has revealed.

The city’s annual Health Protection Board Report said there was a national shortage of Permethrin as the infection was circulating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The medication was included in the city’s Pharmacy First scheme and made available to people not registered with a GP.

The report said: “A bespoke leaflet was designed about scabies, how to reduce transmission and how to apply Permethrin treatment cream.

“Leeds Community Healthcare’s Infection Prevention Control team supported the development of training for the local workforce to raise awareness of scabies and how to direct people to treatment and support.”

Scabies is a common, itchy skin rash caused by tiny mites called sarcoptes scabiei. It is usually transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, and more rarely from sharing bedding, clothing or towels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said families affected by the rise in cases during 2023 were provided with cleaning kits and extra bedding.

It said: “Those identified with scabies in this area were living with high levels of multiple deprivation which presented additional complexities for the managing the infection.”

A lack of public awareness of scabies, the cost of prescriptions and low levels of GP-registration were among challenges for health workers.

Some households did not have access to washing machines and cleaning products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad