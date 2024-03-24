Rise in scabies infection cases in Leeds revealed from 2023 amid national shortage of medication

Health and social workers tackled an increase of scabies infections among poor families in the city last year as medics faced a shortage of medication.
By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The council’s health protection team secured extra supplies of skin cream to treat the condition and raised awareness of how to prevent transmission.

Leeds social care workers tackled a rise in scabies cases in the city in 2023, a new council report has revealed.Leeds social care workers tackled a rise in scabies cases in the city in 2023, a new council report has revealed.
Leeds social care workers tackled a rise in scabies cases in the city in 2023, a new council report has revealed.

The city’s annual Health Protection Board Report said there was a national shortage of Permethrin as the infection was circulating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The medication was included in the city’s Pharmacy First scheme and made available to people not registered with a GP.

The report said: “A bespoke leaflet was designed about scabies, how to reduce transmission and how to apply Permethrin treatment cream.

Leeds Community Healthcare’s Infection Prevention Control team supported the development of training for the local workforce to raise awareness of scabies and how to direct people to treatment and support.”

Scabies is a common, itchy skin rash caused by tiny mites called sarcoptes scabiei. It is usually transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, and more rarely from sharing bedding, clothing or towels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report said families affected by the rise in cases during 2023 were provided with cleaning kits and extra bedding.

It said: “Those identified with scabies in this area were living with high levels of multiple deprivation which presented additional complexities for the managing the infection.”

Sign up for free news and sport emails

A lack of public awareness of scabies, the cost of prescriptions and low levels of GP-registration were among challenges for health workers.

Some households did not have access to washing machines and cleaning products.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report added: “A training workshop was delivered to 51 local professionals and community champions to provide support to families, including information on where to access treatment and answer any questions.”

Related topics:CouncilLeedsPeoplePrescriptions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.