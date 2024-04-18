Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On a weight loss mission to be fit and healthy for their grandchildren, Mike Hirst, 40, and his wife Julie, 50, underwent surgeries at Dewsbury Hospital.

Mike had a gastric bypass and Julie had a sleeve gastrectomy. Both surgical treatments are designed for severely obese people who have already started to lose weight, and agree to adopt a healthy lifestyle for the future.

The couple were staggered when they saw their operations would happen just one day apart.

Pontefract couple undergo weight loss surgery using robots. Pictured Mike Hirst with his wife Julie. Photo: Mike Hirst

Mike said: “We couldn’t believe it when we read it.

“My wife had started her weight loss journey four years ago and was all set to have her surgery then, but Covid hit and the surgery was understandably delayed.

“She did amazingly well to maintain her weight loss and she never gave up hope, despite the setback. On the other hand, I only started my weight loss journey 18 months ago, but it’s going great.”

Mike has seen a significant amount of weight drop off, and says he is hopeful for the future. Becoming more active, Mike records 10,000 steps every day and has pledged to take on the Great North Run in September to raise money for guide dogs.

He said: “I want to make lots of memories with the kids and I want to be around to see them grow up. This surgery has given me the best chance to do that.”

Mike Hirst, 40, before and after surgery. Photos: Mike Hirst

Full of praise for the team at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, Mike said: “The surgery went great and the level of care I received was exceptional. I don’t know if it’s because of the robot, but I seem to be healing up quickly and I feel better than ever.”

Rupa Sarkar, consultant upper GI and bariatric surgeon at the Trust, said: “I’m pleased their surgeries went well.

“Any operation for high body mass index patients is challenging, as is their care and recovery afterwards. The robot allows us to perform more complex bariatric procedures safely, and the bonus is that patients recover quickly and with significantly less discomfort.”