Named in honour of Leeds Rhinos rugby legend Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, the marathon will see a host of city routes closed.

The Half Marathon will be taking place on the same day and will cover much of the same route. Here’s everything you need to know... What time does the race start?

The race will start at 9am on Sunday, May 12 and the half marathon will follow shortly after at 10am.

The Rob Burrow Marathon will see a host of city routes closed this weekend. Picture: Steve Riding

In partnership with Leeds City Council, event organiser’s, Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, the UK’s the UK’s largest not-for-profit events company, are advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of road closures and restrictions will be in place.

What roads are set to be shut?

A number of road and junction closures will be in place as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4am and 6.30pm on race day.

Road closures will begin at 4am around the start/finish line (St Michael’s Lane/Newport View). The closure around St Michael’s Lane will then re-open no later than 6.30pm.

Initial closures around Cardigan Road and Kirkstall Lane/North Lane will come into force from 6am and re-open at 5.30pm while the rest of the closures around Headingley and the city centre will come into force from 7.30am and will be re-opened for 11.30am.

What parking restrictions will be in place?

The event will also require a number of parking suspensions around the route including and not limited to: St Michael’s Lane, Cardigan Road, St Ann’s Lane, Wood Lane, Cattle Market Street Newport View, Beechwood Crescent, Kirkstall Lane, North Lane, Portland Crescent, Portland Gate, Grove Lane, Shaw Lane and Creskeld Lane from 4pm on Saturday, May 11 to 6.30pm on Sunday, May 12.

A number of travel services will be available across the city for both participants and spectators travelling to the event. These services include: Elland Road Park and Ride, Stourton Park and Ride, City Centre Shuttle Bus and Cinder Moor Park and Stride.

What bus services are set to be diverted?

1 Beeston – Leeds – Lawnswood

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm Towards Lawnswood

Stops Missed: All between Leeds – Lawnswood until 5.30pm. Service suspended Leeds - Lawnswood. Towards Beeston. Services starting from Albion Street (Headrow M) then via Park Row (City Square G) then a normal route to Beeston via Neville Street.

Stops Missed: All until Albion Street Headrow M. Catch From: Headrow M, City Square G & Station E.

6 Leeds - Holt Park

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm. Towards Holt Park. From the bus station on to The Headrow then via Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane, crossing Ring Road continuing on Spen Lane to resume a normal route from Otley Old Road.

Stops Missed: Headrow L & Merrion B. Catch From: Bus station & Headrow E. Towards Leeds. A normal route to Otley Old Road then via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at The Headrow into the Bus Station.

Stops Missed: All stops between Holt Park & Leeds.

8 Leeds - Holt Park

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm. Towards Holt Park. From the bus station on to the Headrow then via Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane, crossing Ring Road continuing on Spen Lane, Otley Old Road, Holtdale Approach into Holt Park.

Stops Missed: Headrow L & Merrion B. Catch From: Bus station & Headrow E.

Towards Leeds. From Holt Park then via Holtdale Approach, Otley Old Road then via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at Headrow into the Bus Station. Stops Missed: All stop between Holt Park & Leeds.

19 & 19A Ireland Wood/Tinshill – Garforth

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm. Towards Garforth. A normal route to Otley Old Road then via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at The Headrow.

Stops Missed: All Stops between Spen Lane and Burley Road. Towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill. A normal route to Burley Road then continuing on Burley Road until Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane to resume a normal route.

Stops Missed: All Stops between Burley Road and Spen Lane.

27 Leeds - Guiseley

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm. Towards Guiseley. Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via The Headrow, Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane, Butcher Hill to resume a normal route.

Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds and Butcher Hill. City Centre Stops Missed: Headrow L & Merrion B. Catch From: Bus station & Headrow E.

Towards Leeds. A normal route to Butcher Hill then via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate resuming route at Headrow into Leeds Bus Station. Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds and Butcher Hill.

28 Leeds - Adel

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm. Towards Adel. A normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Clay Pit Lane, Scott Hall Road, King Lane, Moortown Roundabout, Ring Road Moortown, Weetwood Lane to resume a normal route.

Stops Missed: All stops between Woodhouse Lane (Merrion B) and Long Causeway (Adel). Towards Leeds. A normal route to Long Causeway then via Ring Road Moortown, Moortown Roundabout, King Lane, Scott Hall Road, Clay Pit Lane to resume a normal route at Woodhouse Lane.

Stops Missed: All stops between Long Causeway (Adel) and Woodhouse Lane (Merrion C).

33 & 34 Leeds – Otley

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm. Otley Bus Station Closed 9am-3pm approx. Towards Otley. A normal route to Bradford Road then via Piper Lane, Westgate, Clapgate, Bridge Street, Cattle Market Street using the coach stop.

Stops Missed: Otley Bus Station closed. Towards Leeds. Starting from Cattle Market Street then via North Parade, Courthouse Street, Clapgate, Westgate, Piper Lane to resume at Bradford Road.

Stops Missed: Otley Bus Station closed. Catch From: Cattle Market Street.

56 Moor Grange – Whinmoor

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm. Towards Moor Grange. A normal route to The Headrow then via Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road, Kirkstall Hill, Morris Lane, Spen Lane to resume normal route at Queenswood Drive.

Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds & Queenswood Drive. City Centre Stops Missed: Headrow K, Merrion B Catch From: Victoria H.

Towards Whinmoor. A normal route to Queenswood Drive then via Spen Lane, Morris Lane, Kirkstall Hill, Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate to resume normal route at The Headrow.

Stops Missed: All stops between Leeds & Queenswood Drive. City Centre Stops Missed: Headrow N & Merrion C. Catch From: Victoria P.

91 Pudsey – Halton Moor

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm. Service suspended Pudsey – Halton Moor.

Stops Missed: All between Pudsey – Halton Moor until 5.30pm.

820 & 821 DalesBus - Keighley to Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir

Towards Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir.

The 9.25am & 10.25am journeys from Keighley Bus Station will divert in Otley from Bradford Road via Westgate, Clapgate, Bridge Street and will use the coach stop/temporary bus stop on Cattle Market Street in Otley. (Otley Bus Station will be closed).

Otley Bus Station will be closed so journeys from Otley will start from the coach stand/temporary bus stop on Cattle Market Street then travel via North Parade, Courthouse Street, Bridge Street to resume a normal route to Farnley Lane.

All journeys from Otley up to and including the 2.17pm will start from the coach stop/ temporary bus stop and follow the same route.

874 Wetherby – Buckden

Towards Buckden.

A normal route to Leeds then via Boar Lane, City Square, Infirmary Street, King Street, Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Commercial Road, Abbey Road, New Road Side, Rawdon Road, Leeds Road, New Road Side, New Road, Leeds Road, Otley Road, Bradford Road, to Burley-in-Wharfedale then resuming a normal route to Buckden.

Towards Wetherby. Normal route towards Wetherby.

X84 Leeds – Otley

From start of service until approx. 5.30pm. Service suspended Leeds - Ilkley. Stops Missed: All between Leeds – Ilkley until 5.30pm.

A2 Bradford – Leeds Bradford Airport - Harrogate

Towards Bradford. Service suspended between Harrogate – Otley 9.55am-2.55pm. The 0855 from Harrogate will be able to cross at Pool. A full service to Bradford will depart Harrogate bus station at 3.55pm.

Towards Harrogate Departures from Bradford at: 0825, 0925, 1025, 1125, 1225 and 1325 will terminate at Leeds Bradford Airport. A full service to Harrogate to resume at 2.25pm from Bradford.

A3 Bradford – Leeds Bradford Airport – Otley - Weston Estate - Wharfedale Hospital - Otley

Towards Otley/Leeds Bradford Airport & Weston Estate Journeys between Bradford and Otley will divert via Leeds Bradford Airport & Guiseley. From Bradford: 0800, 0900, 1000, 1100, 1200, 1300 and 1400 will run to Otley.

A Shuttle Service will be running between Otley to Weston Estate & Wharfedale Hospital as a circular – through passengers are advised that they will need to change buses in Otley. Shuttle services will depart from Cattle Market Street.

Towards Bradford Services from Otley to Bradford between 0940 – 1440 will operate from Cattle Market Street due to the closure of Otley bus station. From Otley: 0940, 1040, 1140, 1240, 1340 and 1440.

Holt Park Stop Arrangements

