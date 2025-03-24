A crucial bypass in Leeds is set to shut overnight for a bridge inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanningley Bypass, Bramley, will be closed due to bridge inspection works from 7pm on Thursday, March 27 to 6am on Friday, March 28. Bus service X6 will divert via Bradford Road, Town Street and Stanningley Road.

In Rothwell, Church Street will be closed due to roadworks on Sunday 23 & Sunday, March 30 from 8am to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanningley Bypass, Bramley, will be closed due to bridge inspection works. | Tony Johnson

Service 444 towards Leeds will divert via Marsh Street, Gillet Lane, Park Lane and Ingram Parade. Service 444 towards Wakefield will resume a normal route. Service 446 is unable to serve Rothwell Commercial Street in both directions and will divert from Haigh Road to Wood Lane.

Asquith Avenue, Morley, which closed on Wednesday (March 19), will remain shut due to resurfacing works until Wednesday, April 2, between 9.30am and 3pm, Monday - Friday. Service 425 is diverting via Victoria Road, Ingle Avenue and Horsfall Street.

Elsewhere roadworks at Mill Hill in Leeds city centre will see bus stop 45032123 Station D out of use until May 16. Services X98 and X99 will use bus stop 45012654 Trinity Q on Boar Lane during these works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversions also remain in place as part of ongoing closures to Whitehall Road, Leeds city centre and A64 York Road, Shaftsbury. Over a dozen services will divert accordingly.

In a welcome boost city services, Dewsbury Road at Apex Way will reopen from Wednesday, March 25.