A key route in south Leeds is set to shut for over four months.

Wide Lane, Morley closed due to roadworks last Monday (January 13) and is set to remain shut until Friday, May 20. Services 65, 200 and 201 will use the roundabout to turn left.

Buses at Leeds Bus Station. | James Hardisty

Bus stop 45011329, Wide Lane End will not be in use during these works.

Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth, will also remain closed due to roadworks until Friday, January 31 between 8am and 3.30pm each day. Services 50 and 50A will divert via Butcher Hill and Spen Lane in both directions.

Morris Lane in Kirkstall remains closed due to emergency roadworks until further notice. Services 50 and 50A will divert via Kirkstall Lane, Abbey Road and Abbey Walk in both directions.

Meanwhile services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 will continue to experience delays as a result of ongoing works to the Armley Gyratory.

Closures along Brownberrie Lane, Horsforth (January 13-14) and Albion Street, Leeds city centre (January 13-14) have both now been lifted.