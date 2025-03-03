Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as four stops shut along Whitehall Road
Services 55, 55C, 65, 74, 75, 229, 254 and 255 are due to be diverted as part of ongoing works on Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre until Monday, May 19.
Bus stops 45013217 Spence Lane, 45013215 Springwell Street, 45013216 Springwell Street and 45013214 Globe Road will be out of use during these works.
The Headrow in Leeds city centre is also set for a fresh closure due to resurfacing works from 7am Saturday, March 8 to 8pm Sunday, March 9.
Services 5, 14, 15, 19, 19A, 49, 50, 50A, 72 and X6 will be diverted throughout, while bus stops Civic O 45010662, Civic P 45032131, Headrow J 45012385 and Headrow R 45032354 will be missed.
Stainbeck Road, Meanwood will also be closed due to roadworks on Monday, March 3 and Tuesday, March 4 from 9am-3pm each day.
Service 7 will divert via Scott Hall Road and Stainbeck Lane. Service 91 will divert via Stainbeck Road, Potternewton Lane, Scott Hall Road and Stainbeck Lane in both directions.
Meanwhile roadworks at Mill Hill in Leeds city centre will see bus stop 45032123 Station D out of use until May 16. Services X98 and X99 will use bus stop 45012654 Trinity Q on Boar Lane during these works.
Long-term closures to Morris Lane, Kirkstall, Wide Lane, Morley, and Call Lane, Leeds city centre, remain ongoing while Osmondthorpe Lane also remains closed due to bridge works.
