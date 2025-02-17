Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Mill Hill stop to shut for three months

A Leeds city centre bus stop is set to shut for three months.

Due to roadworks at Mill Hill in Leeds city centre from Monday, February 17 to Friday, May 16, bus stop 45032123 Station D will be out of use. Services X98 and X99 will use bus stop 45012654 Trinity Q on Boar Lane during these works.

Boston Road, Wetherby will be closed due to resurfacing works from Sunday, February 16 for six straight nights - services X98 and X99 are diverting via North Street, York Road, Rowland Meyrick Way and A618 in both directions.

Bus stop Station D will be out of use for three months.
Bus stop Station D will be out of use for three months. | James Hardisty

Long-term closures to Morris Lane, Kirkstall, Wide Lane, Morley, and Call Lane, Leeds city centre, remain ongoing while Osmondthorpe Lane also remains closed due to bridge works.

Spring Avenue, Gildersome, will be closed due to roadworks from 7.30am Wednesday, February 5 to 5pm Friday, March 28. Services 65 and 205 will divert via Church Street, Scott Green and Gildersome Lane.

Meanwhile Greenthorpe Road, Gamble Hill, will be closed due to roadworks from Thursday 13 to Friday, February 28 between 9am and 3.30pm each day.

Marsh Lane, Crown Point Road and Saxton Lane will also remain closed until Friday, February 28 between 7.30pm and 5.30am each night on Monday to Friday only.

Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 may continue to experience delays along the Armley Gyratory this week as a result of long-term works to the junction.

