Leeds bus timetables: Full diversions as emergency works to shut Morris Lane for further two months
Morris Lane, Kirkstall, has been closed due to emergency roadworks since mid-October, with services 50 and 50A diverting via Kirkstall Lane, Abbey Road and Abbey Walk in both directions.
It has now been confirmed that the route will remain shut until April - bus stops on Morris Avenue, Norman Mount and Kirkstall Medical Centre remain suspended.
Bondgate, Otley, will be closed due to emergency Yorkshire Water works from today (Monday, January 27) to Saturday, February 1.
Service 26 will divert via A660 Otley Bypass, Bradford Road, West Chevin Road, Burras Lane, Bondgate and Crossgates to Otley Bus Station in both directions. Service 964 will not be running during these works.
Wide Lane, Morley, will remain closed due to roadworks until Friday, May 20. Services 65, 200 and 201 will use the roundabout to turn left. Bus stop 45011329, Wide Lane End will not be in use during these works.
Meanwhile services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 will continue to experience delays as a result of ongoing works to the Armley Gyratory.
The key route will be shut from 8pm tonight to allow preparatory works to install new bridge column supports. There will be a full closure of the carriageway between the Armley Gyratory northbound to Armley Road junction and from Wellington Street slip road southbound to Armley Gyratory.
In a welcome boost to city services, Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth, is set to reopen on Friday (January 31) following multiple closures across December and January.
