Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A busy bus route in Leeds is set to be shut for two more months due to emergency works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morris Lane, Kirkstall, has been closed due to emergency roadworks since mid-October, with services 50 and 50A diverting via Kirkstall Lane, Abbey Road and Abbey Walk in both directions.

It has now been confirmed that the route will remain shut until April - bus stops on Morris Avenue, Norman Mount and Kirkstall Medical Centre remain suspended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wide Lane slip road, Morley, will be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, April 22 to Friday, September 5. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bondgate, Otley, will be closed due to emergency Yorkshire Water works from today (Monday, January 27) to Saturday, February 1.

Service 26 will divert via A660 Otley Bypass, Bradford Road, West Chevin Road, Burras Lane, Bondgate and Crossgates to Otley Bus Station in both directions. Service 964 will not be running during these works.

Wide Lane, Morley, will remain closed due to roadworks until Friday, May 20. Services 65, 200 and 201 will use the roundabout to turn left. Bus stop 45011329, Wide Lane End will not be in use during these works.

Meanwhile services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 will continue to experience delays as a result of ongoing works to the Armley Gyratory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The key route will be shut from 8pm tonight to allow preparatory works to install new bridge column supports. There will be a full closure of the carriageway between the Armley Gyratory northbound to Armley Road junction and from Wellington Street slip road southbound to Armley Gyratory.

In a welcome boost to city services, Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth, is set to reopen on Friday (January 31) following multiple closures across December and January.