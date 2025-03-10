Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as York Road to shut for three weeks resurfacing

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST
A major stretch of road in Leeds is set to close for three weeks.

A64 York Road, Shaftsbury will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, March 10 to Tuesday, April 1 between 8pm and 6am each night.

Services 5, 5A, 7(HBC), 19, 19A, 40, 56, 163, 164,165 and 843 to and from Leeds will divert via Lupton Avenue and Harehills Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A64 York Road, Shaftsbury will be closed due to resurfacing works.placeholder image
A64 York Road, Shaftsbury will be closed due to resurfacing works. | James Hardisty

Roseville Road and Harehills Lane will be shut between 8am and 6pm on March 10 and March 12 respectively. Services X98, X99 and 91 will divert accordingly.

Services 55, 55C, 65, 74, 75, 229, 254 and 255 will continue to divert as part of ongoing works on Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre until Monday, May 19.

Meanwhile roadworks at Mill Hill in Leeds city centre will see bus stop 45032123 Station D out of use until May 16. Services X98 and X99 will use bus stop 45012654 Trinity Q on Boar Lane during these works.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Long-term closures to Morris Lane, Kirkstall, Wide Lane, Morley, and Call Lane, Leeds city centre, remain ongoing while Osmondthorpe Lane also remains closed due to bridge works.

In welcome boost to city services, The Headrow is set to reopen today after being shut for resurfacing works over the weekend.

Related topics:LeedsBusesDiversionsRoad Closures
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice