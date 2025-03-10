A major stretch of road in Leeds is set to close for three weeks.

A64 York Road, Shaftsbury will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, March 10 to Tuesday, April 1 between 8pm and 6am each night.

Services 5, 5A, 7(HBC), 19, 19A, 40, 56, 163, 164,165 and 843 to and from Leeds will divert via Lupton Avenue and Harehills Lane.

Roseville Road and Harehills Lane will be shut between 8am and 6pm on March 10 and March 12 respectively. Services X98, X99 and 91 will divert accordingly.

Services 55, 55C, 65, 74, 75, 229, 254 and 255 will continue to divert as part of ongoing works on Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre until Monday, May 19.

Meanwhile roadworks at Mill Hill in Leeds city centre will see bus stop 45032123 Station D out of use until May 16. Services X98 and X99 will use bus stop 45012654 Trinity Q on Boar Lane during these works.

In welcome boost to city services, The Headrow is set to reopen today after being shut for resurfacing works over the weekend.