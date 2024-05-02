15 of the Leeds roads set for pothole repairs and resurfacing in 2024 - in pictures

Leeds City Council has laid out its extensive road resurfacing plan for 2024.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 2nd May 2024, 04:45 BST

The local authority has signed off on plans to resurface over 138km worth of city roads amid growing complaints over potholes.

Figures obtained via a Freedom of Information request in January found that Leeds City Council recorded nearly 5,000 more potholes in 2023 than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July of last year, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority announced more than £73million would be made available to tackle potholes and resurface roads – with more than £17million pledged to Leeds.

Now, Leeds City Council has released a full list of the roads set for planned resurfacing work this year, including dozens carried over from 2023.

Planned maintenance and strengthening programmes are developed to maintain the assets in a safe and serviceable condition appropriate for their use together with a view to minimising whole life costs.

In pictures, here are 15 key Leeds roads set for pothole repair and resurfacing work in 2024...

Pinfold Lane - Cookridge Lane To End Of C/Way - Adel and Wharfedale.

1. Pinfold Lane

Pinfold Lane - Cookridge Lane To End Of C/Way - Adel and Wharfedale. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Wellington Road -Copley Hill To Armley Gyratory - Armley.

2. Wellington Road

Wellington Road -Copley Hill To Armley Gyratory - Armley. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Elland Road - Road To Car Park To Start D/Cway - Beeston and Holbeck.

3. Elland Road

Elland Road - Road To Car Park To Start D/Cway - Beeston and Holbeck. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
York Road - Burmantofts St To End Rhs Island (Slip Road Joins Eb) - Burmantofts and Richmond Hill.

4. York Road

York Road - Burmantofts St To End Rhs Island (Slip Road Joins Eb) - Burmantofts and Richmond Hill. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Cotefields Avenue - Start Of Concrete To Farfield Drive - Calverley and Farsley.

5. Cotefields Avenue

Cotefields Avenue - Start Of Concrete To Farfield Drive - Calverley and Farsley. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Amberton Grove - Amberton Crescent (House 19) To Amberton Crescent - Gipton and Harehills.

6. Amberton Grove

Amberton Grove - Amberton Crescent (House 19) To Amberton Crescent - Gipton and Harehills. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsLeeds City CouncilPotholes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.