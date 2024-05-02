15 of the Leeds roads set for pothole repairs and resurfacing in 2024 - in pictures

The local authority has signed off on plans to resurface over 138km worth of city roads amid growing complaints over potholes.
Figures obtained via a Freedom of Information request in January found that Leeds City Council recorded nearly 5,000 more potholes in 2023 than before the Covid-19 pandemic.
In July of last year, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority announced more than £73million would be made available to tackle potholes and resurface roads – with more than £17million pledged to Leeds.
Now, Leeds City Council has released a full list of the roads set for planned resurfacing work this year, including dozens carried over from 2023.
Planned maintenance and strengthening programmes are developed to maintain the assets in a safe and serviceable condition appropriate for their use together with a view to minimising whole life costs.
In pictures, here are 15 key Leeds roads set for pothole repair and resurfacing work in 2024...
