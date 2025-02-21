An 11-year-old boy has been left seriously injured after a crash in Leeds.

Officers were called at 3.53pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, February 20) to reports of a collision involving a child pedestrian and a car on Stanningley Bypass, Leeds.

An 11-year-old boy who was crossing the road was in collision with a silver-coloured Skoda Octavia car.

An 11-year-old boy who was crossing Stanningley Bypass was in collision with a silver-coloured Skoda Octavia car. | NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The boy was taken to hospital with what were initially believed to be life-threatening injuries.

“He remains in hospital where his injuries are described as serious but no longer life threatening.”

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it to come forward by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat.

The eastbound carriageway of the Stanningley Bypass was closed for over five hours, between the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road and B6155 Richardshaw Lane, as a result of the collision.