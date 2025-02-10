A host of bus timetable changes are due to come into effect across Leeds from today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus users across Leeds and West Yorkshire are being warned of bus timetable changes from Sunday, February 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is a full list of the timetable changes due to come into force later this month...

A host of bus timetable changes are due in Leeds from today. | James Hardisty

First Bus changes

Service 22

The route between Leeds Bus Station and Albion Street will change; the service will now run directly via The Headrow, serving Headrow H for journeys to the bus station and Headrow E for journeys to Leeds Beckett Headingley campus.

Bus stops at Victoria P, Corn Exchange and City Square will no longer be served.

Minor timetable changes to improve punctuality and reliability of the service.

Service 23

Minor timetable changes to improve punctuality and reliability of the service.

Service 24

Minor timetable changes to improve punctuality and reliability of the service.

Service 25

This service will now operate between Leeds Bus Station and Lawnswood School only, no longer serving Pool in Wharfedale, Otley or Ilkley.

Service will run Monday - Friday only, every 30 minutes during the daytime.

Services 22, 23, 24 and 25 will co-ordinate to provide a service every 5 minutes between Albion Street and Headingley Arndale during Monday - Friday daytime. Saturday daytime will be every 7/8 minutes, and Sunday daytime every 10 minutes.

Service 26

Service will be withdrawn and replaced by the X84.

Service 27

Minor timetable changes to improve punctuality and reliability of the service.

Monday - Saturday, buses will run every 40 minutes.

Evenings and Sundays, buses will run every hour.

Service 28

The route between Leeds Bus Station and Albion Street will change; the service will now run directly via The Headrow, serving Headrow H for journeys to the bus station and Headrow E for journeys to Leeds Beckett Headingley campus.

Bus stops at Victoria P, Corn Exchange and City Square will no longer be served.

Minor timetable changes to improve punctuality and reliability of the service.

Monday - Saturday daytime, buses will run every 40 minutes.

Evenings and Sundays, buses will run every hour.

Service X84

This service will be re-instated to run between Leeds, Otley and Ilkley.

Services towards Ilkley will be boarding only (no disembarking) between Leeds City Centre and Otley Old Road.

Service towards Leeds will be disembarking only (no boarding) between Weetwood Police Station and Leeds City Centre.

Monday - Saturday daytime, buses will run every 40 minutes.

Sunday daytime, buses will run every hour, and evenings, every 65-75 minutes.

Service 33

Minor timetable changes to improve punctuality and reliability of the service.

The route will be extended with buses now terminating at Guiseley White Cross (Northbound bus stop) and commencing at Guiseley White Cross (Southbound bus stop).

All bus stops on Otley Road between Guiseley Morrisons and White Cross will be served.

Service 34

Minor timetable changes to improve punctuality and reliability of the service.

Arriva bus changes

Service 21/22

Seacroft - Cross Gates - Colton - Halton/Swillington - Woodlesford - Rothwell - Castleford

Another bus operator will be running these services from February 23.

More details will be made available by West Yorkshire Combined Authority when that operator is ready to announce the new timetable.

Service 163

Leeds - Cross Gates - Garforth - Kippax - Castleford

The Monday to Friday 07:45 journey from Garforth Bridge to Castleford will now run 5 minutes later.

The Monday to Friday 07:15 journey from Leeds to Castleford will be retimed following changes to traffic levels between Kippax and Allerton Bywater, arriving into Castleford 5 minutes later.

An additional trip will be added to the timetable running Monday to Friday at 07:36 from Leeds to Castleford.

The Monday to Friday 07:51 journey from Leeds to Castleford will now run 5-6 minutes later.

The Monday to Friday 05:52, 06:17 and 06:30 journeys from Castleford to Leeds will be retimed throughout. These trips will now depart Castleford at 05:45, 06:15 and 06:30.

An additional trip will be added to the timetable running Monday to Friday at 06:00 from Castleford to Leeds.

The Monday to Friday 08:20 and 08:35 journeys from Castleford to Leeds will be retimed throughout, running up to 5 minutes later.

There are no changes to the Saturday or Sunday timetable.

The service will still operate up to every 15 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime, up to every 30 minutes Sunday daytime, and up to every hour each evening.

Service 255

Leeds - Drighlington - Gomersal - Cleckheaton - Scholes - Halifax

The Monday to Friday 13:45 and 14:45 journeys from Leeds to Halifax will be retimed throughout, running up to 5 minutes earlier.

The Monday to Friday 16:25 journey from Halifax to Leeds will be retimed throughout, running up to 5 minutes later. The trip will now depart Halifax at 16:30.

The Monday to Friday 18:45 journey from Halifax to Cleckheaton will be retimed throughout, running up to 5 minutes earlier. The trip will now depart Halifax at 17:35.

There are no changes to the Saturday or Sunday timetable.

The service will still operate up to every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime, and up to every hour Sunday daytime. The combined 254/255 service between Cleckheaton and Leeds will still operate up to every 15 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime, up to every 30 minutes Sunday daytime, and up to every hour each evening.