A busy route in Leeds has been shut due to emergency water works.

From Thursday (March 13) Middleton Road, Middleton has been closed for emergency water works until further notice. Bus service 86 alongside local traffic will divert via Windmill Road and Belle Isle.

Dewsbury Road at Apex Way is also due to be closed overnight on Monday, March 17 from 3.30am to 6.30am and on Tuesday, March 25 from 12.30am to 5.30am. Services 2, 3, 3A, 24, 200 and 201 will divert.

Middleton Road, Middleton has been closed for emergency water works until further notice. | James Hardisty

Leeds Road and Smeaton Road will also be closed due to roadworks from Monday, March 17 to Sunday, March 30. Services 11, 11A and 64 will divert via Ring Road Barnbow, Manston Lane, Sandleas Way and Smeaton Approach.

Elsewhere roadworks at Mill Hill in Leeds city centre will see bus stop 45032123 Station D out of use until May 16. Services X98 and X99 will use bus stop 45012654 Trinity Q on Boar Lane during these works.

Diversions also remain in place as part of ongoing closures to Whitehall Road, Leeds city centre and A64 York Road, Shaftsbury. Over a dozen services will divert accordingly.

In a welcome boost city services, Gelderd Road in New Wortley, as well as Roseville Road and Harehills Lane are all set to reopen.