The controversial closure of a Leeds junction has been overturned following feedback from residents.

Morley Bottoms was permanently closed to through traffic in 2021 - in a move that led to backlash from the local community.

The project, which involved closing the lower end of Queen Street to general traffic and increasing pedestrian crossings, was aimed at reducing pollution in an area of high build-up.

The closure was then partially lifted in July 2022, but now further feedback from residents has seen a complete reversal on the decision.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “A project was delivered which improved pedestrian crossings along a school route, reduced traffic impact and vehicle emissions, and improved the street environment to support the regeneration of the area.

“This initially included a full closure of Morley Bottoms, but following feedback from the local community traffic was allowed to travel one-way through the signalled junction.

“Further feedback from local residents and some traffic surveys led to a recommendation to re-open the junction to two-way traffic to alleviate concerns elsewhere in the town. This approach was endorsed by Morley Town Deal Board which oversees the Morley Town Deal fund, and prior to Christmas the alteration took place.”

The closure was initially implemented as part of the Morley Town Deal, a £24.3 million investment program funded by the UK Government, but locals leaders were accused of rushing the changes through without proper consultation.

Morley Bottoms is home to outdoor seating for many popular bars and restaurants but residents criticised the wasted space during colder months of the year, which also saw a build-up of traffic on nearby Corporation Street.

Residents previously hit out at the decision to remove the town’s heritage Victorian lighting, in favour of more modern LED lampposts.