36 resilient photos take you back to Rothwell in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 10:56 BST

Community-spirit shines through in this photo gallery celebrating a decade in the life of Rothwell and its residents.

This trip down memory lane, powered by photos from the YEP archive, rewinds to showcase life around the town during the 1990s and turn the spotlight on a community which was proud to call LS26 home. Annual events such as Rothwell Carnival are in focus as well as local sports teams from Rothwell Athletic and Rothwell Town through to Rothwell CC. Local landmarks are also featured as well as pubs, shops and stories which were making the headlines back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 34 loved and lost Leeds nightclubs you visited back in the day LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Rothwell in the 1990s

Coach and Horses pub licensee Val Goldthorpe and her husband Rob celebrate the watering hole on Commercial Street being nominated for Community Pub of the Year 97. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

2. Rothwell in the 1990s

Rothwell newsagents Anne and Jim Webster were retiring after 23 years. Pictured in September 1998. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

3. Rothwell in the 1990s

December 1996 and these Rothwell children launched a petition for a skate park to be created in the town. Pictured, from left, are Sean Stubbs, Richard Goodison and Ahron Tolly. Front, from left, are William Graham, Oliver Graham and Alex Henderson. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Rothwell in the 1990s

It proved to be a bad day at the office for this driver after his lorry overturned on the roundabout outside Rothwell Sports Centre in August 1998. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

5. Rothwell in the 1990s

Faye Sheldrake, Ashleigh Ollivant and Stephaine Dalton who were on Helen Lamb School of Dance float at Rothwell Carnival in July 1999. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

6. Rothwell in the 1990s

Joe Geekie with his son Joseph enjoying a ride on a roundabout at Springhead Park in June 1997. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

