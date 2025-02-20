Stanningley Bypass crash: Police shut major Leeds road after incident involving child pedestrian

Police have shut a major road in Leeds following an incident with a child pedestrian.

Officers were called at 3.53pm this afternoon (Thursday, February 20) to reports of a collision involving a child pedestrian and a car on Stanningley Bypass, Leeds.

Stanningley Bypass has been shut after a collision involving a child pedestrian and a car.Stanningley Bypass has been shut after a collision involving a child pedestrian and a car.
Stanningley Bypass has been shut after a collision involving a child pedestrian and a car. | NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident remains ongoing and the road has been closed.”

The eastbound carriageway has been closed between the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road and B6155 Richardshaw Lane.

Traffic is being diverted away from the area with Yorkshire Ambulance services spotted at the scene.

