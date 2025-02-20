Stanningley Bypass crash: Police shut major Leeds road after incident involving child pedestrian
Officers were called at 3.53pm this afternoon (Thursday, February 20) to reports of a collision involving a child pedestrian and a car on Stanningley Bypass, Leeds.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident remains ongoing and the road has been closed.”
The eastbound carriageway has been closed between the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road and B6155 Richardshaw Lane.
Traffic is being diverted away from the area with Yorkshire Ambulance services spotted at the scene.
