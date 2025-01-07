Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new 200-tonne railway bridge has been successfully installed in Leeds.

Over Christmas and New Year, a series of major upgrades took place across multiple sites on the Transpennine route between Manchester and York.

In Leeds, Osmondthorpe Lane railway bridge was replaced by a 100-strong team of TRU engineers. The new structure, which weighs 200 tonnes, was moved into position in one piece by a self-propelled modular transport (SPMT) vehicle.

Once in position, new tracks and over 270 tonnes of ballast were laid before the railway was handed back - on time - ready for passenger services to resume.

Andy Stocks, East of Leeds Alliance Director for TRU said: “I want to say a big thank you to our customers and neighbours for bearing with us during this period as our engineers completed significant work between York and Leeds to facilitate ongoing electrification of the Route, which included a major bridge upgrade in the Osmondthorpe area of Leeds.

“Our engineers worked around the clock, demonstrating outstanding teamwork and professionalism to replace the old bridge deck with a stronger one.

“This complex task required dedication and commitment from all involved, and the successful, on-time completion reflects the pride we take in delivering quality work that makes a real difference.

“This key milestone takes us one step closer to faster, greener and more reliable services between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.”

Elsewhere, a section of Station Road railway bridge in Mirfield was also replaced over the Christmas period, allowing a new accessible station entrance to be constructed, while piling work was completed to support the new platform layout.

In Church Fenton, near York, foundations were installed to facilitate new overhead line equipment (OLE), enabling electric trains to run through the area in the future.

A series of track, station and bridge upgrades are set to be undertaken along the route over six weekends between January and February and three weeks (excluding weekends) in March. Details to come.