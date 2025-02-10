Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Call Lane shuts 'until further notice'
Call Lane in Leeds city centre is to remain closed due to emergency water works from Friday, January 31 until further notice.
Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 47, 51 and 52 are diverting via Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street & Great Wilson Street to resume a normal route. Bus stops 45011731 Southbank A and 45011507 Southbank B will not be in use during these works.
Spring Avenue, Gildersome, will be closed due to roadworks from 7.30am Wednesday, February 5 to 5pm Friday, March 28. Services 65 and 205 will divert via Church Street, Scott Green and Gildersome Lane.
Meanwhile Greenthorpe Road, Gamble Hill, will be closed due to roadworks from Monday 10 to Friday, February 14 between 9am and 3.30pm each day.
Elsewhere long-term closures to Morris Lane, Kirkstall, and Wide Lane, Morley, remain ongoing while Osmondthorpe Lane also remains closed due to bridge works.
In a welcome boost to city services, Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth, is set to reopen later today following another short closure.
Weekend closures to the Armley Gyratory are also set to be lifted after work got underway to install the new Wellington Road footbridge.
Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 may continue to experience delays this week as a result of long-term works to the junction.