Children across the city are being inspired to “pursue their footballing dreams” following Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League, according to education bosses.

Now headteachers at two city academies have spoken about how the White’s success is inspiring the next generation of budding young footballers to follow in their beloved clubs’ footsteps.

Stuart Huddleston, Principal at Temple Learning Academy, which has a long working relationship with Leeds United, said the team’s on-field success has created a “buzz around the school” and will “only serve to build” on its existing passion for football.

He told the YEP: “The success of the team on the pitch has already created a buzz around the school, from becoming champions to the parade so many of our students were and have been involved along the journey. This will only serve to build on the passion we already have in our school for football.

“Having our local team in the top tier of English football gives our students the drive to pursue their footballing dreams with Leeds United at the forefront of our community.”

Mr Huddleston added: “Having worked successfully with Leeds United for the last few years, Temple Learning Academy has developed such a positive relationship with the club. They have worked closely with our students providing holiday camps, lessons and after school clubs which our students have loved and we are very grateful for.”

After two seasons in the second tier, and enduring play-off final heartbreak last season, Leeds United’s return to Premier League was confirmed shortly after the side’s dominant 6-0 victory vs Stoke City on April 21.

Over 150,000 supporters turned Leeds city centre yellow and white as their promotion heroes paraded the Championship trophy through the streets. | Steve Riding

Neighbours Bradford City secured their return to League One with a stunning last gasp winner vs Fleetwood Town on Saturday, May 3, and Iain Addison, headteacher at Crashaw Academy, said the success of both sides “continues to inspire students” to have the “highest ambitions.”

Mr Addison said: “The local success of Leeds United and Bradford City continues to inspire students at Crawshaw. As we are based between the two football clubs, many of our young people are keen supporters of either team.

“Our many enthusiastic and talented footballers are avid fans and the success of both teams continues to encourage our students to aim high and to overcome obstacles which they face.

“This local success encourages all of our young people to get involved in sport and to have the highest ambitions.”

The general uptake of football across the nation has seen a boost in recent years, due in no small part to the success at international level of England’s Lions and Lionesses.

Promotion back to the Premier League elite has also coincided with Leeds City Council’s executive board unanimously approving plans to increase the capacity of Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium to over 53,000.

It is thought that the expansion proposals, running alongside a potential future tram stop outside the stadium, could unlock billions of pounds of investment and turn Elland Road into a “year-round destination.”