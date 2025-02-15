Way before being named as the City of Culture for 2025, the Bradford district’s beauty city centre, distinguished architecture, modern flourishes, quaint villages and rolling meadows have inspired many a creative eye.
Now, as the City of Culture gets in to full swing and Bradford’s creative credentials are given the attention they deserve, we’ve gone through the National World archives to find some of our photographer’s best snaps of the city.
With exhibitions, performances and workshops happening throughout the year as part of Bradford 2025, there really is no better time to celebrate the city’s charms.
Check out the gallery of pictures from across Bradford below.