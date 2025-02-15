Bradford 2025: 19 of our favourite photos taken across the city over the years as City of Culture takes off

Bradford has always been a dream of a place for photographers to visit.

Way before being named as the City of Culture for 2025, the Bradford district’s beauty city centre, distinguished architecture, modern flourishes, quaint villages and rolling meadows have inspired many a creative eye.

Now, as the City of Culture gets in to full swing and Bradford’s creative credentials are given the attention they deserve, we’ve gone through the National World archives to find some of our photographer’s best snaps of the city.

With exhibitions, performances and workshops happening throughout the year as part of Bradford 2025, there really is no better time to celebrate the city’s charms.

Check out the gallery of pictures from across Bradford below.

A general view of Valley Parade, home of Bradford City Football Club

1. Valley Parade

A general view of Valley Parade, home of Bradford City Football Club | Alex Dodd

This picture was captured before Bradford City hosted Blackpool in 2017

2. Fans outside the stadium

This picture was captured before Bradford City hosted Blackpool in 2017 | CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Bradford city centre skyline captured in all its glory

3. Bradford

Bradford city centre skyline captured in all its glory | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Bruce Rollinson captured this picture of St George's Hall back in 2015 as it celebrated its 150th year of concert seasons

4. St George's Hall

Bruce Rollinson captured this picture of St George's Hall back in 2015 as it celebrated its 150th year of concert seasons | Bruce Rollinson

Walkers walk through the bluebells in Middleton Woods in Ilkley

5. Middleton Woods

Walkers walk through the bluebells in Middleton Woods in Ilkley | Jonathan Gawthorpe

General view of Bradford Cathedral from 2015

6. Bradford Cathedral

General view of Bradford Cathedral from 2015 | rossparry.co.uk/Harry Whitehead

