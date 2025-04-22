Leeds United promoted: Residents react to 'proudest day' as Whites book ticket back to Premier League
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thousands of fans gathered outside Elland Road last night (Monday, April 21) after the club’s promotion to the Premier League was secured thanks to a 6-0 win against Stoke City.
Promotion was confirmed after title rivals Burnley beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Turf Moor in the day’s late kick-off, consigning Chris Wilder’s team to the lottery of the play-offs.
One supporter, speaking outside Elland Road, said: “50 years a Leeds fan and this is one of my proudest days. Absolutely brilliant.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, we sing about that all the time, but this is the best.”
Another said: “I’ve been a Leeds fan all my life and sometimes when it really counts we don’t deliver. Tonight we delivered.
“Unbelievable. To win 6-0 against Stoke, a team fighting again relegation, we’ve done really well.”
The club’s last promotion to the top flight in 2020 was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic but this time, free from lockdown restrictions, booze, flares and fireworks all came together as the fanbase celebrated long into the night.
Leeds players and staff gathered on the stadium's East Stand steps to celebrate with supporters before a party at the DoubleTree by Hilton's Sky Lounge.
One fan, enjoying the celebrations with his children, added: “That is the most un-Leeds United thing that has ever happened. For other results to go our way, just doesn’t happen as far as Leeds United are concerned.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Coun James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council and a Whites season ticket holder, hopes that the news will “bring wider economic benefits to Leeds” and kick-start the club's plans to redevelop Elland Road.
To celebrate the achievement, Leeds Civic Hall and other council buildings will be lit up in the club’s white, yellow and blue colours on Tuesday, April 22 and on Thursday and Friday evenings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.