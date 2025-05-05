Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of Whites supporters are lining Leeds city centre ready to welcome their promotion heroes.

Fresh from winning the Championship title on Saturday, Daniel Farke and his Leeds United squad will take an open-top bus through the city centre.

Starting at 1pm, the parade will follow a mile-long route that will take in the full length of the Headrow, as well as City Square, Boar Lane, New Market Street and parts of Wellington Street and Vicar Lane.

