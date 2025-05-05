Leeds United parade: Live updates and first pictures as thousands celebrate Premier League promotion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fresh from winning the Championship title on Saturday, Daniel Farke and his Leeds United squad will take an open-top bus through the city centre.
Starting at 1pm, the parade will follow a mile-long route that will take in the full length of the Headrow, as well as City Square, Boar Lane, New Market Street and parts of Wellington Street and Vicar Lane.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Due to the high number of fans expected to attend, there will be no single focal point for the event. Instead, supporters are being encouraged to line as much of the route as possible. Follow and refresh below for live updates...
Live updates: Leeds United promotion parade
I Predict A Riot
Jubilant Leeds United supporters enjoyed a rendition of I Predict A Riot - hit song from Leeds band Kaiser Chiefs.
Fans prepare for their promotion heroes
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding captured this photo of supporters excitedly anticipating the arrival of the team bus.
The Whites are scheduled to arrive in the city centre at around 1pm, with the parade set to last between an hour and an hour-and-a-half.
City Square takeover
25 more amazing Leeds United fan photos with incredible City Square sight at 11.20am.
"It's brilliant!"
Al Woods only got into going to games 11 months ago after his dad, who was a “massive, massive fan”, died.
“I didn't even know the offside rule until 11 months ago,” he said.
“It's brilliant. I've been to a few homes games and now looking forward to next gear.”
"Best team in the league"
Yorkshire Evening Post met up with Mike Daly, Rebecca and kids Isabelle and Archie in Leeds city centre.
Mike said: "After COVID, I think it's just brilliant that we get to do this properly this time.
"We were easily the best team in the league and now it's about having a great day together."
Rebecca added that it's quite a nice family environment.
Fans line the street
The Headrow in Leeds city centre is packed with supporters awaiting the Whites.
Leeds United crowned champions
Leeds United secured their status as Championship title winners on Saturday, with a 2-1 comeback win over Plymouth Argyle.
City Square filling up
Leeds City Square, fresh from its recent pedestrianisation, is awash with white, yellow and blue as the atmosphere builds head of the parade.
Early pictures as fans line Leeds city centre
Leeds United’s fans get to salute their stars in the club’s promotion parade today - and fans were already filling the city early in the morning.
Here are 19 early pictures of supporters heading for the parade...
Full bus diversions and road closure
A programme of road closures and traffic restrictions due to be in place across much of Leeds city centre until 5pm today.
A full breakdown of bus diversions, road closures and event timings can be found here.
Young Leeds fan savours the moment
Zack Eyre, 11, from Skipton helps to build the atmosphere.
International event
Leeds United super fan Thomas Clinch has flown in from Malta to savour the occasion.
Atmosphere continues to build
The atmosphere is building in Leeds City Square as Whites fans are already arriving in their hundreds.
Fans arriving in force
Leeds city centre is already awash with white and yellow.
Key Leeds Council messages
Leeds City Council is asking fans to remember the following key messages:
- There is no single focal point or set-piece location for the event.
- Fans are encouraged to spread out and line the full length of the city centre route so they can get the best close-up views of the bus and its VIP passengers.
- The council is urging people not to engage in any behaviour – such as climbing up buildings, lampposts or bus shelters – which could put themselves or others at risk of harm.
- Anyone coming into the city centre on Monday should plan their journey carefully and take into account the extensive road closure and traffic measures required to safely facilitate the parade.
- People travelling to the event should aim, where possible, to use public transport – including the buses that will be running from the park and ride sites at Temple Green and Stourton.
Fans celebrate
Despite Covid-19 restrictions, hundreds of supporters turned out to celebrate Leeds United’s 2020 Premier League return at Millennium Square.
Full event timings
The Whites are scheduled to arrive in the city centre at around 1pm, with the parade set to last between an hour and an hour-and-a-half.
A programme of road closures and traffic restrictions due to be in place across much of the city centre between 8am and 5pm on Monday.
Thousands to attend
Thousands of supporters are expected to attend today’s parade and supporters are being encouraged to line as much of the route as possible.
Leeds United’s last promotion Premier League promotion in 2020 was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.