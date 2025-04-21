A 6-0 win against Stoke City and a two-hour wait for a final result at Burnley saw Leeds United finally return to the top tier of English football.
Fans who witnessed the domination at home lingered outside Elland Road as Burnley secured promotion for both teams by beating third-placed Sheffield United - and soon as the final whistle sounded, celebrations began!
Here are 13 pictures from the celebrations outside Elland Road:
