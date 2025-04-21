13 pictures of joyous Leeds United fans as thousands gather at Elland Road to celebrate promotion

It was a night to remember on Monday as Leeds United secured promotion back to the Premier League.

A 6-0 win against Stoke City and a two-hour wait for a final result at Burnley saw Leeds United finally return to the top tier of English football.

Fans who witnessed the domination at home lingered outside Elland Road as Burnley secured promotion for both teams by beating third-placed Sheffield United - and soon as the final whistle sounded, celebrations began!

Here are 13 pictures from the celebrations outside Elland Road:

You can follow this blog to see the latest updates from this evening’s celebrations.

One happy Leeds fan at Elland Road.

1. Leeds United promoted!

One happy Leeds fan at Elland Road.

Thousands of fans gather outside Elland Road to celebrate Leeds United's promotion back to the Premier League.

2. Leeds United promoted!

Thousands of fans gather outside Elland Road to celebrate Leeds United's promotion back to the Premier League.

Spirits were high outside Elland Road.

3. Leeds United promoted!

Spirits were high outside Elland Road.

Leeds United fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League outside Elland Road.

4. Leeds United promoted!

Leeds United fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League outside Elland Road.

Leeds United fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League outside Elland Road.

5. Leeds United promoted!

Leeds United fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League outside Elland Road.

Fans lingered outside the stadium following Leeds' 6-0 win against Stoke City earlier in the day.

6. Leeds United promoted!

Fans lingered outside the stadium following Leeds' 6-0 win against Stoke City earlier in the day.

