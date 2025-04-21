Leeds United: Live updates as thousands gather at Elland Road celebrating promotion to Premier League with jubilant scenes
It has been a tense few hours, but after Burnley secured a 2-1 win against Sheffield United, Leeds United’s Premier League return was confirmed.
Sport analysis: Leeds United are promoted! Premier League beckons as Sheffield United lose at Burnley
Thousands of fans lingered outside Elland Road eagerly awaiting the end result following Leeds’ own 6-0 victory against Stoke earlier in the day.
Read more: Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Stoke City as demolition job earns two perfect 10s
Follow this blog to stay up to date on the latest as Leeds celebrate promotion to the Premier League.
Live at city celebrates Leeds United's return to the Premier League
A Gladiatorial thank you
Hollywood star Russell Crowe, who is a supporter and part-time owner of Leeds United, celebrated the promotion in his own way:
'Beer after beer'
Leeds City Council issues statement
The leader of Leeds City Council has hailed Leeds United's return to the Premier League as "fantastic news" for the club, its fans and the whole local community:
A 6-0 win for Leeds over Stoke City at Elland Road – coupled with a defeat for promotion rivals Sheffield United – means the Whites will be back in the top flight again next season.
Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said:
"Leeds United’s return to the Premier League is fantastic news and, on behalf of the council, I want to send our warmest congratulations to everyone at the club.
“As an Elland Road season ticket holder myself, I know how much promotion will mean to the fans, not just here in Leeds but right around the world.
“Supporting Leeds has plenty of ups and downs, and days like today are a fitting reward for all those who continue to march on together in their thousands even when times are tough.
“Leeds’s players, coaching staff, directors and the many, many unsung heroes behind the scenes at Elland Road should feel very proud of what they have achieved.
“A special mention, of course, must go to Daniel Farke, who now stands alongside the legendary likes of Don Revie, Howard Wilkinson and Marcelo Bielsa as a manager who has guided Leeds into the top flight of English football.
“The profile and publicity that comes with the Premier League’s huge global appeal can also bring wider economic benefits to Leeds as a whole while showcasing it as a wonderful place to live, work and visit.
“This, therefore, is a great day for Leeds, both on and off the pitch. Congratulations once again to Daniel and his players, they've put the club back where it belongs and put smiles on countless faces. Roll on next season!”
A night to remember!
Photos of fans
Watch as fans celebrate on final whistle
The YEP’s LUFC team has captured the emotional moment hundreds of Leeds United fans celebrated promotion in the city centre:
Thousands are celebrating outside Elland Road stadium
Scenes of pure joy in Leeds city centre
Footage shows hundreds of Leeds United supporters celebrating promotion inside The Box in Leeds city centre
Sponsors tip their cap to Leeds
'A sea of yellow, white and blue'
YEP LUFC journalist Joe Donnohue has captured some of the jubilant promotion scenes as thousands have gathered at Elland Road:
'Congratulations to Daniel Farke, his players and all of you' - Graham Smyth
Player ratings
Relive Leeds’ 6-0 demolition of Stoke City earlier today with Graham Smyth’s player ratings from a stand-out performance of the season:
Whites squad party in Bremner Suite
Fans at Elland Road
Thousands of fans gather at Elland Road
Thousands of fans celebrate
Videos posted on social media show thousands of fans celebrating Leeds United’s promotion outside Elland Road.
Premier League beckons!
You can read more in depth analysis by our LUFC writers here.
Leeds fans celebrate Burnley goal
Leeds was eager to cheer on Burnley tonight for a change!
Leeds United and Burnley promoted with two games to play
Leeds’ 6-0 win against Stoke and Burnley’s 2-1 win over third-placed Sheffield United means both teams sit at 94 points - with Leeds leading on goal difference.
With just two games remaining, Sheffield United are too far behind, at 86, with no chance of catching up - guaranteeing Leeds United’s return to the highest level of English football.
