The leader of Leeds City Council has hailed Leeds United's return to the Premier League as "fantastic news" for the club, its fans and the whole local community:

A 6-0 win for Leeds over Stoke City at Elland Road – coupled with a defeat for promotion rivals Sheffield United – means the Whites will be back in the top flight again next season.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said:

"Leeds United’s return to the Premier League is fantastic news and, on behalf of the council, I want to send our warmest congratulations to everyone at the club.

“As an Elland Road season ticket holder myself, I know how much promotion will mean to the fans, not just here in Leeds but right around the world.

“Supporting Leeds has plenty of ups and downs, and days like today are a fitting reward for all those who continue to march on together in their thousands even when times are tough.

“Leeds’s players, coaching staff, directors and the many, many unsung heroes behind the scenes at Elland Road should feel very proud of what they have achieved.

“A special mention, of course, must go to Daniel Farke, who now stands alongside the legendary likes of Don Revie, Howard Wilkinson and Marcelo Bielsa as a manager who has guided Leeds into the top flight of English football.

“The profile and publicity that comes with the Premier League’s huge global appeal can also bring wider economic benefits to Leeds as a whole while showcasing it as a wonderful place to live, work and visit.