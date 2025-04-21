Live

Leeds United: Live updates as thousands gather at Elland Road celebrating promotion to Premier League with jubilant scenes

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Apr 2025, 19:27 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 20:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The city is celebrating after Leeds United secured the club’s return to the Premier League next season.

It has been a tense few hours, but after Burnley secured a 2-1 win against Sheffield United, Leeds United’s Premier League return was confirmed.

Sport analysis: Leeds United are promoted! Premier League beckons as Sheffield United lose at Burnley

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thousands of fans lingered outside Elland Road eagerly awaiting the end result following Leeds’ own 6-0 victory against Stoke earlier in the day.

Read more: Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Stoke City as demolition job earns two perfect 10s

Follow this blog to stay up to date on the latest as Leeds celebrate promotion to the Premier League.

* Subscribe to the Leeds United newsletter - sent twice a day

Live at city celebrates Leeds United's return to the Premier League

20:48 BST

A Gladiatorial thank you

Hollywood star Russell Crowe, who is a supporter and part-time owner of Leeds United, celebrated the promotion in his own way:

20:41 BST

'Beer after beer'

Read what Leeds boss Daniel Farke and his players had to say immediately after news of promotion broke here.

20:37 BST

Leeds City Council issues statement

The leader of Leeds City Council has hailed Leeds United's return to the Premier League as "fantastic news" for the club, its fans and the whole local community:

A 6-0 win for Leeds over Stoke City at Elland Road – coupled with a defeat for promotion rivals Sheffield United – means the Whites will be back in the top flight again next season.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said:

"Leeds United’s return to the Premier League is fantastic news and, on behalf of the council, I want to send our warmest congratulations to everyone at the club.

“As an Elland Road season ticket holder myself, I know how much promotion will mean to the fans, not just here in Leeds but right around the world.

“Supporting Leeds has plenty of ups and downs, and days like today are a fitting reward for all those who continue to march on together in their thousands even when times are tough.

“Leeds’s players, coaching staff, directors and the many, many unsung heroes behind the scenes at Elland Road should feel very proud of what they have achieved.

“A special mention, of course, must go to Daniel Farke, who now stands alongside the legendary likes of Don Revie, Howard Wilkinson and Marcelo Bielsa as a manager who has guided Leeds into the top flight of English football.

“The profile and publicity that comes with the Premier League’s huge global appeal can also bring wider economic benefits to Leeds as a whole while showcasing it as a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

“This, therefore, is a great day for Leeds, both on and off the pitch. Congratulations once again to Daniel and his players, they've put the club back where it belongs and put smiles on countless faces. Roll on next season!”

20:32 BST

A night to remember!

National World
Fans outside Elland Road.Fans outside Elland Road.
Fans outside Elland Road. | National World
National World
20:21 BSTUpdated 20:22 BST

Photos of fans

Click here to see 13 pictures as thousands of fans gather to celebrate at Elland Road.

Leeds United fans celebrate the moment they win promotion at The Box in Leeds City CentreLeeds United fans celebrate the moment they win promotion at The Box in Leeds City Centre
Leeds United fans celebrate the moment they win promotion at The Box in Leeds City Centre | National World
20:17 BST

Watch as fans celebrate on final whistle

The YEP’s LUFC team has captured the emotional moment hundreds of Leeds United fans celebrated promotion in the city centre:

Watch the moment Leeds United fans in city centre pub celebrate promotion to Premier League

20:15 BST

Thousands are celebrating outside Elland Road stadium

Thick smoke fills the air as Leeds United fans celebrate outside Elland Road.Thick smoke fills the air as Leeds United fans celebrate outside Elland Road.
Thick smoke fills the air as Leeds United fans celebrate outside Elland Road. | National World
20:12 BST

Scenes of pure joy in Leeds city centre

Footage shows hundreds of Leeds United supporters celebrating promotion inside The Box in Leeds city centre

20:07 BST

Sponsors tip their cap to Leeds

20:07 BST

'A sea of yellow, white and blue'

YEP LUFC journalist Joe Donnohue has captured some of the jubilant promotion scenes as thousands have gathered at Elland Road:

20:06 BST

'Congratulations to Daniel Farke, his players and all of you' - Graham Smyth

20:05 BST

Player ratings

Relive Leeds’ 6-0 demolition of Stoke City earlier today with Graham Smyth’s player ratings from a stand-out performance of the season:

Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Stoke City as demolition job earns two perfect 10s

20:03 BST

Whites squad party in Bremner Suite

19:52 BST

Fans at Elland Road

Thousands of fans gather at Elland Road

19:46 BSTUpdated 19:47 BST

Thousands of fans celebrate

Videos posted on social media show thousands of fans celebrating Leeds United’s promotion outside Elland Road.

19:42 BST

Premier League beckons!

You can read more in depth analysis by our LUFC writers here.

19:36 BST

Leeds fans celebrate Burnley goal

Leeds was eager to cheer on Burnley tonight for a change!

19:34 BSTUpdated 19:47 BST

Leeds United and Burnley promoted with two games to play

Leeds’ 6-0 win against Stoke and Burnley’s 2-1 win over third-placed Sheffield United means both teams sit at 94 points - with Leeds leading on goal difference.

With just two games remaining, Sheffield United are too far behind, at 86, with no chance of catching up - guaranteeing Leeds United’s return to the highest level of English football.

Getty Images
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueElland RoadPromotionLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice