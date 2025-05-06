Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Even as a fan of a close rival (no further comment), I couldn’t help but have a smile on my face while being in the midst of the Leeds United celebrations on Monday afternoon.

Seeing scores of supporters of all ages packed out in groups of families and friends and bouncing with unfettered jubilation is, in essence, what makes football so special to so many.

I’ve had the opportunity to witness some similarly momentous celebrations in football, having tagged along with a pal who’s a Leicester City fan for their Premier League victory parade in 2016, but this was on a whole other scale.

Spending the afternoon along The Headrow where the parade concluded, I saw all sides to the exceptional scenes - the good, the bad, the beautiful, the ugly and the downright bizarre.

Driving into the city and seeing the throng of supporters heading to the centre from Elland Road and Armley, it was evident that this would be something to behold.

Upon arriving on The Headrow just before midday - an hour before the parade was scheduled to start - there was already few vantage points remaining outside the library and Henry Moore Institute that hadn’t been taken.

As time ticked on and the crowd increasingly found its voice to the sound of Joy Division and Kaiser Chiefs blasting through the speakers, the line ‘watching the people get lairy’ felt particularly prescient.

It’s hardly surprising that people were in such jubilant spirits, considering the hugely impressive and unpredictable season The Whites have had - topped off fittingly with a last minute winner to clinch the title with 100 points - but also because of the feeling lack of celebrations in light of the 2020 promotion during the Covid pandemic. And, let’s not forget, this is Leeds United fans we’re talking about after all.

As time went on though and there was no sign of the convoy of open-top buses things got gradually more unhinged. I’ve never seen so many people determined to climb on so many things they shouldn't.

Fireworks started being set off and, as I saw an ambulance rushing through the parade route and a child looking terrified, it did feel at one point like things could get out of hand.

Police have since said that two people were seriously injured during the celebrations, one due to an assault and another after falling from a tree, but fortunately there was no major incident.

The buses finally made it along The Headrow shortly before 3pm and, in a typical stroke of irony, the array of blue, yellow and white flares that were set off virtually consumed the players so there was little to see. It wasn’t until they made their way further down the line and outside Leeds Town Hall, which had dozens perched within its closed-off confines, that the smoke dispersed and the majority got the moment they’d waited for with their heroes.

The council announced afterwards that an estimated 150,000 plus people turned out for the day. And despite some anxieties, I know in years to come I’ll be glad that I was one of them.