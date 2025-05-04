45 brilliant photos as Leeds United players and fans celebrate Championship title triumph

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 4th May 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 17:00 BST

Leeds United were crowned Championship champions in dramatic fashion on Saturday.

Leeds United secured their status as Championship title winners in typically dramatic fashion on Saturday, with a 2-1 comeback win over Plymouth Argyle enough to land them top spot. Daniel Farke’s side fell behind on 18 minutes and remained so until the second-half, that was until Willy Gnonto’s leveller and then Manor Solomon’s added-time winner.

That latter goal sparked wild celebrations in the Home Park away end and the final whistle was met with similar scenes as the Leeds players headed to join in. A title presentation followed as fans continued enjoying their triumph long after full-time, while the likes of Largie Ramazani and Harry Gray absorbed it all.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

And with a sunny day to top it all off, the far corner of Home Park looked beautiful as Leeds players and fans shared an incredible moment. Below are 45 brilliant photos of a memorable day.

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

. 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Photo Sales

1. Largie Ramazani celebrates

Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Harry Gray lifts the trophy

Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Jayden Bogle and Ethan Ampadu celebrate

Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Leeds players celebrate

Getty Images

Photo Sales

5. Leeds players celebrate

Getty Images

Photo Sales

6. Junior Firpo and Joel Piroe lead the celebrations

Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Championship
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice