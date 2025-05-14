Parking, 'full hotels' and short match-day walks - what it's really like living in shadow of Leeds United's Elland Road stadium

Residents living in the shadow of Elland Road stadium have spoken of their excitement, as the city celebrates Leeds United's emphatic return to the Premier League.

As the team climbs divisions to the summit of English football, what changes - if any - await those who live near the stadium?

Our visit comes as part of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new Promotion Effect series, a package of special reports dedicated to Leeds United's relationship with the city, supporters, residents and businesses as the club celebrates promotion back to the Premier League.

Tisgereda Adhanom has lived on Wesley Street, near the club’s stadium, for four years. She said she “enjoys a good goal” and was “very happy” about the club’s promotion - but she doesn’t attend matches herself.

She also witnessed Leeds' last promotion during the pandemic but said she didn’t expect the most-recent promotion to have a big impact on locals.

Tisgereda Adhanom has lived on Wesley Street for four years. | National World

Her main concerns were practicality, particularly around parking.

“Sometimes it's difficult [to park], but if you know which day they play, you can organise yourself, then you don't [have problems],” she said.

She also criticised the cost of parking on matchdays, which she said was excessive.

“Why do they make [visitors] pay so much for parking?” she added.

“They are already paying too much for their football tickets.”

Parking was a commonly contentious issue among many in the area who we spoke to.

Before Leeds City Council introduced resident permits a few years ago, streets near the stadium would quickly fill up on matchdays, often blocking driveways, residents Andrew Blackburn and Joyce Baker said.

The couple, who live on Oldroyd Crescent and have supported the Whites for decades, said they were thrilled to see their team back in the Premier League.

"Leeds is one of the biggest cities in England - we should have a Premier League team," said Andrew, sporting his stylish mint green Leeds United top.

"It brings a lot of money into the city. Hotels will be full. The town will be busy on a Saturday."

"Leeds is one of the biggest cities in England - we should have a Premier League team." | National World

Leeds thrashed Stoke City 6-1 on April 21 and Andrew, a season ticket holder, opted to wait at home for the result of the Burnley-Sheffield United clash - a match that would determine whether Leeds secured promotion.

"I just thought: ‘No, I'm not gonna watch [the Burnley-Sheffield game], I'm gonna wait and see, and then I shall celebrate this Monday coming’," he said.

"We had a bit of a hug, but no, I shall celebrate when they win the Championship."

Over on Noster Hill, overlooking the stadium, Malcolm and Janet Stockdale were equally excited. The couple, who have lived in the area for more than 40 years, said promotion was proud moment - and that the location suits them just fine.

Living so close to Elland Road was “ideal”, they said, and Malcolm particularly enjoys the five-minute downhill walk to matches, while Janet prefers to watch from home.

Living so close to Elland Road is “ideal”, said Malcolm and Janet of Noster Hill. | National World

Still, both raise concerns about infrastructure, as plans move ahead to expand Elland Road’s capacity from 37,645 to around 56,600, which would make it one of the biggest stadiums in the country.

“We would like to see some changes - not so much around [Noster Hill], but definitely down by the stadium,” Malcolm said.

“People are coming from different places to watch [Leeds] play. They're going to have to get some parking sorted out somewhere - the park and rides is okay but not everybody uses it.”

“We have a lot of friends who come from Darlington and York,” he added.

“They've got to consider where they're going to park when they get here. But it's only a problem on matchdays - it gets busy.”

As Leeds prepares for life once again in the Premier League, those living in its shadow remain quietly hopeful.