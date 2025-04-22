31 of the best photos as Leeds United fans celebrate Premier League promotion

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 07:37 BST

It proved to a day that will live long in the memory for the Leeds United faithful.

Fans gathered in their thousands at Elland Road after the club’s promotion to the Premier League was secured thanks to a 6-0 win at Elland Road and a favour from Burnley at Turf Moor consigning Chris Wilder’s team to the lottery of the play offs. Booze, flares and fireworks all came together as the fanbase celebrated long into the night. Your YEP was on hand to capture the joy, relief and ecstasy. Have you spotted yourself in this photo gallery of memories? READ MORE: Leeds United party expectation after special statement - Graham Smyth's promotion verdict

'Dirty Leeds are back'

1. Leeds United promoted

'Dirty Leeds are back' | Heather Hutchinson Photo: Heather Hutchinson

Flares light the way.

2. Leeds United promoted

Flares light the way. | George Ward Photo: George Ward

Leeds fans here, Leeds fans there.

3. Leeds United promoted

Leeds fans here, Leeds fans there. | George Ward Photo: George Ward

Fans wait for the players to emerge.

4. Leeds United promoted

Fans wait for the players to emerge. | George Ward Photo: George Ward

Leeds fans are joyous.

5. Leeds United promoted

Leeds fans are joyous. | George Ward Photo: George Ward

Two generations enjoy the moment.

6. Leeds United promoted

Two generations enjoy the moment. | George Ward Photo: George Ward

