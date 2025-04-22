31 of the best photos as Leeds United fans celebrate Premier League promotion

Fans gathered in their thousands at Elland Road after the club’s promotion to the Premier League was secured thanks to a 6-0 win at Elland Road and a favour from Burnley at Turf Moor consigning Chris Wilder’s team to the lottery of the play offs. Booze, flares and fireworks all came together as the fanbase celebrated long into the night. Your YEP was on hand to capture the joy, relief and ecstasy. Have you spotted yourself in this photo gallery of memories? READ MORE: Leeds United party expectation after special statement - Graham Smyth's promotion verdict