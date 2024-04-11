The 14 best-performing Leeds secondary schools ranked by academic attainment in 2023

Leeds has a host of brilliant schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating 15 as Outstanding since the start of 2023 but which schools rank the best academically?

Well according to Government data for the academic year 2022/2023, these secondary schools rank as “above average” for pupils achieving over half a grade higher in each qualification, compared to similar pupils across the country.

The banding is ranked as “well above average” because the score is greater than or equal to 0.5, and the entire confidence interval is above 0.

Here are the 14 best-performing Leeds secondary schools in 2023 ranked by academic attainment. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

The Ruth Gorse Academy The Ruth Gorse Academy, located in Black Bull Street, Leeds Dock, was rated 0.92 well above average.

The Morley Academy The Morley Academy, located in Fountain Street, Morley, was rated 0.83 well above average.

Mount St Mary's Catholic High School Mount St Mary's Catholic High School, located in Ellerby Rd, East End Park, was rated 0.81 well above average.

Horsforth School & Sixth Form Horsforth School & Sixth Form, located in Lee Lane East, Horsforth, was rated 0.74 well above average.

Dixons Trinity Academy Dixons Trinity Academy, located in Leopold Street, Chapeltown, was rated 0.73 well above average.