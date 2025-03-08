The School Report, created by Online Marketing Surgery and Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors, analysed government performance data from the last academic year to determine the highest-achieving secondary schools in Leeds.

Methodology for the rankings was based on the attainment eight scores for secondary schools - this is based on pupil performance in up to eight qualifications.

Early this week (on March 3), parents across the city found out whether their youngsters managed to bag a place at their preferred option ahead of the next academic year beginning in September.

Here are the 10 top-performing Leeds secondary schools in 2023/24 ranked by academic attainment. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, located on Tongue Lane, Meanwood, highest attainment 8 score average of 59.1. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Abbey Grange CofE Academy Abbey Grange CofE Academy, located on Butcher Hill, West Park, scored a highest attainment 8 score average of 58.7. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Allerton High School Allerton High School, located on King Lane, Alwoodley, scored a highest attainment 8 score average of 58.3. | National World Photo Sales

4 . St. Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy St. Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy, located on Bradford Road, Menston, scored a highest attainment 8 score average of 56.5. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Roundhay School Roundhay School, located on Old Park Road, Roundhay scored a highest attainment 8 score average of 56.3 | Tony Johnson Photo Sales