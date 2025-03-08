The 10 top-performing Leeds secondary schools ranked by academic attainment in 2024 as places confirmed

A new report has ranked the top-performing secondary schools in Leeds based on their academic attainment results.

The School Report, created by Online Marketing Surgery and Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors, analysed government performance data from the last academic year to determine the highest-achieving secondary schools in Leeds.

Methodology for the rankings was based on the attainment eight scores for secondary schools - this is based on pupil performance in up to eight qualifications.

Early this week (on March 3), parents across the city found out whether their youngsters managed to bag a place at their preferred option ahead of the next academic year beginning in September.

Here are the 10 top-performing Leeds secondary schools in 2023/24 ranked by academic attainment. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, located on Tongue Lane, Meanwood, highest attainment 8 score average of 59.1.

1. Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School

Abbey Grange CofE Academy, located on Butcher Hill, West Park, scored a highest attainment 8 score average of 58.7.

2. Abbey Grange CofE Academy

Allerton High School, located on King Lane, Alwoodley, scored a highest attainment 8 score average of 58.3.

3. Allerton High School

St. Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy, located on Bradford Road, Menston, scored a highest attainment 8 score average of 56.5.

4. St. Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy

Roundhay School, located on Old Park Road, Roundhay scored a highest attainment 8 score average of 56.3

5. Roundhay School

Horsforth School, located on Lee Lane East, Horsforth, scored a highest attainment 8 score average of 55.8.

6. Horsforth School

