Leeds United’s fans, players and staff partied to the max as the club’s Championship-title parade brought an estimated 150,000 to a packed out city centre.

Daniel Farke’s already-promoted Whites secured the Championship title in thrilling fashion at the weekend as Manor Solomon’s 91st-minute winner sealed a crucial last-gasp 2-1 success at Plymouth Argyle.

Without it, the title would have gone to Burnley but Solomon’s late strike led to Leeds lifting the Championship trophy at Plymouth’s Home Park. Two days later, the celebrations were in full swing in the city of Leeds through the club’s open-top bus parade.

The parade followed a mile-long route that took in the full length of the Headrow, as well as City Square, Boar Lane, New Market Street and parts of Wellington Street and Vicar Lane.

The Whites arrived in the city centre at around 1pm for a parade that was expected to last between an hour and an hour-and-a-half. But it was almost two and a half hours by the time the bus finally left the city centre as fans absolutely packed the streets and roads, so much so that at point the bus was briefly stuck.

With no more space on the streets, fans took their places on roofs, bus shelters, traffic lights, lamp posts and even trees as part of a day that will live forever in the memory with club captain Ethan Ampadu on the mic. In a sea of fans and blue and yellow flares, here are 90 amazing pictures of the incredible city centre scenes.