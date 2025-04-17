Leeds train station: Contractors 'ruffle feathers' after being caught writing Manchester United initials into foundations with cement

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 16:50 BST
Leeds United fans were left stunned after Manchester United FC initials were daubed in cement by contractors at Leeds City Station, during work to transform the area as part of a masterplan.

There was dismay as the workers at station site off Bishopgate Street were spotted writing ‘MUFC’, short for Leeds United’s arch rivals Manchester United Football Club, on the roof of one of the buildings.

Nicki Faulkner, who works in an office situated in the Platform building overlooking the station, said that she saw the contractors writing in the cement on the morning of April 1.

The workers were seen writing 'MUFC' into the roof of Leeds railway station/The workers were seen writing 'MUFC' into the roof of Leeds railway station/
The workers were seen writing 'MUFC' into the roof of Leeds railway station/ | Nicki Faulkner

She said: “I’m watching them pretty much every single day because that’s how sad my life is.

“Me and a colleague were stood by the window aimlessly staring out and we started trying to work out between us what they were writing.”

She continued: “When they wrote ‘MUFC’ I said ‘of course it is. What absolute mad lads’.

“I bet they are so pleased with themselves. It was obvious they wanted to get it in quickly, so it could be immortalised within the foundations of the train station forever.”

Nicki said that the letters were later cemented over but not before they “ruffled a few feathers” among the Leeds United fans in the office.

She said: “There’s a lot of Leeds fans here and they were saying exactly what you would expect. ‘Effing’ and ‘jeffing’.

“My manager is a Manchester United fan though so he was quite pleased with it.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We take pride in maintaining our stations to the highest professional standards, and we expect the same from contractors working on our behalf.

“The marking has now been removed. We remain focused on delivering this vital gateway improvement project that will benefit all passengers using Leeds station.”

Work at the is part of a major, multi-million-pound redesign of the main entrance and the surrounding area.

