England supporters in Leeds have shared messages of pride for the Three Lions despite a heartbreaking result at the Euros final.

It was a tense conclusion to the tournament last night (July 14) as England just missed out on glory for a second time.

Millions watched as the action unfolded, with bars and pubs across Leeds packed with fans.

Despite the disappointing result, people in the city shared grateful messages for the team after an eventful few weeks.

Alex said: “Well done lads, you did really well. Historically, some England matches have been unbelievable. But Gareth Southgate has taken us right to the doorstep twice now.”

Charlotte said: “I think they put in the effort and took part, which is wonderful. I’m not a football fan but I am very proud of the team.”

Hank said: “I don’t follow football but I like to see England do well. What can you say? Southgate did the best he could.”

Debra said: “Gareth Southgate is a good manager, but I think it’s time we had someone else in now. I don’t think Southgate should do the next World Cup. He has been the manager long enough.”

Ben said: “I think the better team won, to be honest. I have no hard feelings towards Southgate, I think he did a decent job. My kids were gutted, but it is what it is.”