Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

16 pictures of England fans cheering for the Lionesses at the Women's World Cup 2023 final in Leeds

Hundreds of fans gathered on Millennium Square on Sunday to support the Lionesses in their first ever World Cup final against Spain.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

After a brilliant run at the World Cup, England faced tough competition against Spain at the Women's World Cup final on Sunday (August 20).

Anticipation was high for the Lionesses to claim their second trophy after winning last year's European Championship under the leadership on Sarina Wiegman.

But After Olga Carmona's 1-0 goal for Spain in the first half, the mood changed, as England was desperate to equalise.

After 13 minutes of extra time, however, Spain was crowned world champions.

Yorkshire Evening Post headed to Millennium Square in Leeds to capture these photos of fans watching the match on the big screen.

Fans arrive to watch the Women's World Cup final.

1. England fans watching the England Women World Cup Final v Spain in Millennium Square, Leeds

Fans arrive to watch the Women's World Cup final. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Ollie Hopkinson, Laura Cook and Tendai Karina of Leeds Dock.

2. England fans watching the England Women World Cup Final v Spain in Millennium Square, Leeds

Ollie Hopkinson, Laura Cook and Tendai Karina of Leeds Dock. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Fans arrive for the game.

3. England fans watching the England Women World Cup Final v Spain in Millennium Square, Leeds

Fans arrive for the game. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Reggie Rebano of Leeds watched the match on the big screen.

4. England fans watching the England Women World Cup Final v Spain in Millennium Square, Leeds

Reggie Rebano of Leeds watched the match on the big screen. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandLeedsWomen's World Cup 2023FootballWomens Football