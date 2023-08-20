Hundreds of fans gathered on Millennium Square on Sunday to support the Lionesses in their first ever World Cup final against Spain.

After a brilliant run at the World Cup, England faced tough competition against Spain at the Women's World Cup final on Sunday (August 20).

Anticipation was high for the Lionesses to claim their second trophy after winning last year's European Championship under the leadership on Sarina Wiegman.

But After Olga Carmona's 1-0 goal for Spain in the first half, the mood changed, as England was desperate to equalise.

After 13 minutes of extra time, however, Spain was crowned world champions.

Yorkshire Evening Post headed to Millennium Square in Leeds to capture these photos of fans watching the match on the big screen.

