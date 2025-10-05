Leeds Rhinos 2025 recruitment assessed: how Jake Connor, Keenan Palasia, Kallum Watkins & others fared

Since their last Grand Final win, eight years ago, Leeds Rhinos’ recruitment hasn’t exactly set Super League alight, but hopes were high for 2025.

The appointment of sporting director Ian Blease and coach Brad Arthur midway through last year meant there were fresh hands at the controls and a change of approach. Five players joined the club in pre-season and another three were added during the campaign, most of them having abundant top-flight experience.

It didn’t work out for them all, but one of Rhinos’ new faces made it to the Man of Steel shortlist and the majority played a positive role as the club secured their highest Betfred Super League finish since 2017. Here’s how they got on.

Maika Sivo

Cooper Jenkins, left and Keenan Palasia proved excellent additions to Leeds Rhinos' overseas quota. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Signed from Parramatta Eels on a three-year contract. No appearances. Rhinos were hoping for a 20-try season from the Fiji Test winger, but he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Ash Handley’s testimonial game in January, sidelining him for the entire campaign. He could be available for the start of 2026.

Keenan Palasia

Signed from Gold Coast Titans on a two-year contract. 28 appearances (including two as sub), one try. After some false hopes over the past few seasons, Rhinos finally landed a big, no-nonsense middle forward who got them on the front foot with the ball and took no prisoners in defence. The Samoan international forward also proved to be durable and played big minutes. All in all, an excellent signing.

Jake Connor, with ball, didn't have a bad first season after joining Leeds Rhinos from Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Steve Riding.

Cooper Jenkins

Signed from North Devils on a two-year contract. 25 appearances (including five as sub), one try. Never having played at the top level before, the Australian prop was possibly in the project bracket, but provided very good value, missing only five games all season. A strong ball-carrier, he was used in relatively short spells, but made an impact and proved another successful addition.

Jake Connor

Signed from Huddersfield Giants on a two-year contract. 28 appearances, eight tries, 93 goals, one drop goal. Remember when he was booed by some fans during his first pre-season appearance? Rhinos’ player of the year, Dream Team member and Man of Steel nominee blew all his doubters away. The consistent scrum-half had an outstanding year and, if he carries on in similar fashion, his signing looks like one of Rhinos’ best pieces of transfer business in the Super League era.

Chris Hankinson was one of three players to join Leeds Rhinos from Salford Red Devils during the 2025 season. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Ethan Clark-Wood

Signed from Tweed Seagulls on a one-year contract. One appearance. A late addition to add depth in the back division, played mostly in the reserves before a shoulder injury ended his season and Leeds career.

Kallum Watkins

Signed in April from Salford Red Devils on a contract until the end of the season, later extended for 2026. 21 appearances (including three as sub), four tries, one goal.

Back at his spiritual home after six years away, the former Rhinos captain must surely be one of the club’s best-ever mid-season signings. Able to play almost anywhere - he started at centre, second-row, loose-forward and on the bench - Watkins provided leadership and experience, scored some important tries and didn’t take a backwards step.

Chris Hankinson

Signed in August from Salford Red Devils on a contract until the end of the season. Eight appearances, two tries. A low-risk addition late in the campaign when Rhinos had a spate of injuries in the outside-backs. Was a bit up and down, but did a decent enough job.

Joe Shorrocks

Signed in August from Salford Red Devils on loan until the end of the season. Two appearances, two as sub. Recruited for similar reasons to Hankinson, but in the forwards. Didn’t get much opportunity, largely because of a two-game ban, but made a favourable impression on coach Brad Arthur so don’t be surprised if he’s back at Leeds next year.