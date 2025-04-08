Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former captain Kallum Watkins has rejoined Leeds Rhinos from Thursday’s opponents Salford Red Devils.

The 34-year-old centre turned second-rower has signed a contract with Leeds until the end of this season, but won’t play against his previous club this week. Rhinos have paid a transfer fee for Watkins and their second-rower Toby Warren has joined Salford on loan for the remainder of the season as part of the deal.

Watkins began his career with Leeds, scoring 132 tries and 101 goals in 259 appearances from 2008-2019. He featured in three Grand Final victories and was a Challenge Cup winner in 2014 and 2015.

He left Leeds midway through the 2019 season to join NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans and signed for Salford, his home city club, the following year. Playing on in 2026 has not been ruled out and an off-field role with Rhinos is likely when he hangs up his boots.

Kallum Watkins in action for Leeds Rhinos against Castleford Tigers in March, 2019. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He is the second member of the 2015 treble-winning squad to return to Leeds, following winger Ryan Hall, who rejoined them in pre-season from Hull KR. “I am delighted to be coming back to the Rhinos where my career began,” Watkins - who has 29 England caps - said in a statement released by Rhinos this afternoon (Tuesday).

“Rhinos holds a special place in my career having started out in the academy at the club and achieved so much. I am looking forward to working with [coach] Brad Arthur and getting to know the current squad with the aim of getting the Rhinos back to where we want to be.”

Toby Warren has joined Salford Red Devils for the rest of this season on loan from Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“It has been an incredibly tough season for everyone involved, from the players to the coaches and the staff at the Devils. I hope some resolution can be found in the coming weeks and months and the club can once again challenge in Super League.”

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease, who was previously chief executive at Salford, revealed the club’s thinking behind the signing. He said: “We are delighted to bring Kallum back to the Rhinos. He is a natural leader who will add a great deal of quality to our squad.

“He has versatility to play in the pack or at centre and will be a good influence on our young players coming through the academy, having done that journey himself to the very top of the game.

“I can envisage him, just like Ryan Hall, having a role beyond his playing career at the club. I would like to thank Chris Irwin at Salford for his help in getting the deal agreed and I hope the move will enable the Red Devils to continue their fight to stabilise themselves in Super League.”

Kallum Watkins was Salford's only try scorer when they lost at home to Leeds Rhinos two months ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Arthur said: “It is an unusual that a player of Kallum’s quality becomes available mid-season. Since losing Maika Sivo before the season, Ian has been working hard to add experience to the depth of our playing group and Kallum certainly does that.”

Warren, 21, joined Rhinos from York Knights ahead of the 2023 campaign. He is contracted until the end of next season, but has yet to make his first team debut. A statement on Salford’s website said: “We can confirm Kallum Watkins has joined fellow Betfred Super League side Leeds Rhinos for an undisclosed transfer fee. Due to the club awaiting investor funding and without a confirmed date for when that transaction will be complete, as well as Kallum’s request to leave the club, we will now need to make decisions accordingly to protect our long-term future.”