Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former England star Jake Connor has vowed to win the respect of his teammates and coaches after his move to Leeds Rhinos was confirmed today.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor is Rhinos’ fourth recruit for 2025 and the third announced this week. He will join them in pre-season on a two-year deal after being released from the final year of his Huddersfield Giants contract.

The 29-year-old is rated as one of the most skilful players in the European game and can feature at full-back, centre or in the halves. But his temperament has been questioned at times during two spells with Huddersfield and a stint with Hull FC which have seen him score 58 tries and a total of 552 points in more than 200 Betfred Super League appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Rhinos tried to sign Connor several years ago, but were deterred by a £200,000 transfer fee. They also showed interest in bringing him on loan during an injury crisis this season.

Jake Connor has signed for Leeds Rhinos after two seasons with Huddersfield Giants. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I can’t wait to get started with the club and get to meet the lads,” Connor said. “I nearly joined the Rhinos a few years ago so it feels like things have come full circle. I know I will have people who doubt me, I’m used to that, but I will be working hard to earn the respect of my teammates and the coaching staff during pre-season.

“That’s all that counts. I’m passionate about rugby league, whether that is coaching Siddal or on the field with my team and I want to win. This is the biggest move of my career and I am excited about what we can achieve over the next few years.”

Connor could be a first-choice centre for Leeds next term if Paul Momirovski opts for a return to Australia, where he is understood to have an option to join Sydney Roosters’ coaching staff. However, coach Brad Arthur insisted the Halifax-born ace’s ability to play in different roles was key to his signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Giants' Jake Connor tackles Alfie Edgell during Leeds Rhinos' away win in July. They will be teammates next season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I would like to welcome Jake to the club, he will be a key addition to our squad because of his versatility,” Arthur said. “One of the big things we identified as an area for improvement was strength in depth in our backs and competition for places.

“Everyone will start pre-season with a clean slate and it will be up to them to earn a spot in the side for round one. I am looking forward to working with him.”

The signing is the third negotiated by Rhinos’ sporting director Ian Blease, following forwards Keenan Palasini and Cooper Jenkins who were announced earlier this week. Blease said: “Anyone who has watched Super League over the last decade will know what Jake can bring on to the rugby pitch, in terms of skill levels and special moments in a game, especially when he is on the front foot.

“For the Rhinos, Jake can play anywhere in the back line and I am looking forward to seeing him as part of our squad and making his own mark within the team lineup going forward. I would like to thank Huddersfield Giants for the professional way we have been able to make this deal work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Leeds Rhinos signing Jake Connor's temperament has been questioned at times. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Connor made his Super League debut in 2013 with Huddersfield and was a Challenge Cup winner four seasons later during a six-year stint at Hull FC. He returned to Giants last season. He has been capped five times by England - scoring four tries and nine goals - and played three times for Great Britain during their 2019 southern hemisphere tour.