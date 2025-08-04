Leeds Rhinos have made a shock swoop to sign former Wigan Warriors outside-back Chris Hankinson from Salford Red Devils.

The 31-year-old has joined Rhinos for the rest of this season following long-term injuries to wingers Ethan Clark-Wood and Alfie Edgell. He met his new teammates today (Monday) and is available for Thursday night’s trip to Leigh Leopards.

Hankinson is the latest player to leave Salford amid the financial crisis which has wracked the club all season. The move reunites him with former Salford captain Kallum Watkins who made a similar switch in April.

Rhinos coach Brad Arthur confirmed: “Chris has trained today and will be in contention for a place in our 21-man squad for Thursday. It is great Ian [Blease, Rhinos’ sporting director] and the board have been able to act quickly following Alfie’s injury at Wakefield and it was important we have cover in that position as we enter a vital stage of the season. We have got other players coming back from injury in the coming weeks and there will be great competition for spots in the games ahead.”

Hankinson was one of five players who declined to feature for Salford in last Thursday’s huge 74-12 home loss to Hull KR after being named in the initial squad. He stated: “I just want to get back to playing well. We are coming into an exciting time of year, I just want to impress my new team mates and the coaches in training and do what I can for the team.

“We've got some big talent in the back line at Leeds and our job as wingers is to try and get a few points for the team. There is great competition for places with Riley [Lumb] and Ryan [Hall] so I will be doing my best in training.”

Of his first taste of his new club, he added: “It has been great, the lads have been very welcoming. It’s a little bit different to what I am used to and it has been a good day.”

Rhinos are fifth in Betfred Super League ahead of this week’s game at third-placed Leigh. Hankinson, a former Leigh player, said: “Leigh have been going pretty well this year and obviously the Rhinos have been in good form too, so we've got to continue that and hopefully get a good two points on Thursday.”

Explaining the reason for the signing, Blease said: “Chris is an experienced player and we were down to our last two frontline wingers in Ryan Hall and Riley Lumb. Chris can also cover other positions as well and he has immediately fitted in with the lads. I would like to thank Salford for allowing Chris to move on and I am looking forward to seeing how he progresses in our environment.”

Hankinson scored three tries and 19 goals in 13 appearances for Salford this year. He began his junior career at Ashton Bears and turned professional with Leigh in 2014. He had a spell on loan at Barrow Raiders and also featured for Swinton Lions before joining hometown club Wigan in 2018.

After loan spells with Swinton and London Broncos, he played in Super League for Toulouse Olympique three years ago, followed by a stint at Featherstone Rovers in 2023. He returned to the top-flight last year with Salford, scoring five tries in 21 appearances as they finished fourth in the table. In total, he has played 135 career games, scoring 34 tries and 208 goals.