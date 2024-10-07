Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the signing of a second prop-forward from Australia.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-three-year-old Cooper Jenkins will join Rhinos for the 2025 season on a two-year contract. His signing was announced today (Monday), 24 hours after he helped Queensland side Norths Devils to their first NRL State Championship with victory over New South Wales Cup winners Newtown Jets.

Jenkins contributed 132 metres and 24 tackles in Sunday’s Grand Final, completing a dream debut season for the prop who made 19 appearances as the Devils won the Queensland Cup title. The 6ft 4ins, Newcastle-born forward began as a centre and is known for his pace, as well as size, having come through Newcastle Knights’ development programme and trained with Brisbane-based NRL club Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is Rhinos’ third recruit for 2025 and the second overseas prop announced today, following Gold Coast Titans’ Samoan international Keenan Palasia. “I am really grateful and excited to be joining the Leeds Rhinos,” Jenkins said.

New Leeds Rhinos signing Cooper Jenkins - right, with teammate George Fai - celebrates North Devils' win over Newtown Jets in yesterday's NRL State Championship Grand Final at Accor Stadium, Sydney. Picture by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

“It is a great opportunity for me to be joining a great club like the Rhinos under a coach like Brad Arthur, who is well respected in the rugby league community. I am eager to develop and earn the respect from the players, staff and fans at the club and can’t wait to get over to England.”

Jenkins has not played at the elite level, but Arthur reckons he has the potential to be a star of the future. He said: “We are pleased to have secured an up and coming talent like Cooper and believe he has the attributes to really make a name for himself with Leeds Rhinos.

“He has been part of a successful team this season and knows the sacrifices it takes to succeed. He will add size and power to our forward pack and I am looking forward to seeing him here for the start of pre-season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Leeds Rhinos signing Cooper Jenkins celebrates North Devils' win over Newtown Jets in yesterday's NRL State Championship Grand Final at Accor Stadium, Sydney. Picture by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

Sporting director Ian Blease hailed Jenkins as “another great addition to our forward pack”. He added: “He is a very ambitious young player who arrives at the Leeds Rhinos and Super League at just 23.

“He is an excellent ball carrier, with fast leg speed, especially with his strength of carry. We have looked to add some size, presence and strength across our team for the 2025 season and beyond; Cooper certainly fits that bill [and] I’m excited to give him his opportunity at the Rhinos.”

Rhinos’ forwards were overpowered at times this year and fixing that has been a priority since Arthur took charge in July, a month after former boss Rohan Smith – who joined Leeds from Norths Devils – left the club. Though James Donaldson and Mickael Goudemand have moved on, the two overseas replacements announced today – plus the expected return of Morgan Gannon and Tom Holroyd from long-term injury – will give Leeds’ pack a more powerful look in 2025.

Rhinos will now turn their attention to the backs, with Huddersfield Giants’ former Hull FC and England star Jake Connor set to be their next addition. Winger Ryan Hall’s return from Hull KR on a one-year contract was confirmed in April.