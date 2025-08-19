New Leeds Rhinos signing Joe Shorrocks. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

Versatile forward Joe Shorrocks has vowed to put himself “in the shop window” after joining Leeds Rhinos from Salford Red Devils.

Five forwards missed last weekend’s win at Castleford Tigers because of injury and Shorrocks’ signing - on loan until the end of this season - will give coach Brad Arthur another option in the pack. The 25-year-old played 73 times for hometown club Wigan before joining Salford last season.

His 44 appearances for the Red Devils included 17 this season, the most recent being against Leeds at AMT Headingley in July. Shorrocks, who can play in the second row, loose forward or at hooker, is the latest player to leave Salford because of their long-running financial crisis.

He trained with his new side for the first time today (Tuesday) and said: “As soon as I signed the deal, it felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders as it meant not having to worry about anything but rugby now. We have got a massive game against Hull KR this week - obviously, they are flying high at the top of the league now and we’re challenging for the top two.”

Shorrocks added: “I am delighted to be able to get the deal over the line and finally be in with all the boys. I had some positive meetings this morning with the coaches, I know what they want from me and I’ve said to them what I can offer to the squad.

“A big part of my game is my effort areas and working hard off the ball. I like ball-playing through the middle and can play at loose-forward too, but I’m happy to play my part in adding to the team in any way I can.

“Brad has given me quite a bit of information this morning on what he expects and wants from the team. I am definitely looking forward to working with him here. The loan move gives me a chance to put myself in the shop window for next season. I have not played for a few weeks because of a tough situation, so I can’t wait to get started.”

The move reunites Shorrocks with former Salford teammates Kallum Watkins and Chris Hankinson. He said: “It’s nice to see Kallum and Chris after not seeing them for a few weeks or months and myself and James McDonnell came through the scholarship and academy at Wigan, so it’s nice to be back playing with them all.”

Explaining the addition, Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “We are pleased to have been able to add Joe to our squad for the remainder of the season. With injuries to Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Cooper Jenkins and Mikolaj Oledzki, it was a chance to add a senior, experienced player to our group.

“I thought our young players Presley Cassell and Ben Littlewood did a good job on Saturday in the win at Castleford and Joe will add competition for places in the side and add quality to our ability to train and prepare for five vital games coming up before the play offs, starting this Thursday against Hull KR.”