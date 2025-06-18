Leeds Rhinos news: new contract for Kallum Watkins as future plans mapped out

Veteran forward Kallum Watkins has signed a new contract with Leeds Rhinos.

Watkins, 34, returned to Rhinos from Salford Red Devils two months ago on a deal until the end of this season. His new terms keep him at Leeds in 2026 and pave the way for him to take an off-field role with the club when he eventually hangs up his boots.

Watkins, who played his 400th career game in last Saturday’s 36-12 win against Warrington Wolves at AMT Headingley, said: “I'm really pleased. I am very grateful for the opportunity to come in this year and now get an opportunity to do next year as well, which is amazing.”

Watkins came through Rhinos’ academy and scored 133 tries - plus 101 goals - in 259 senior appearances from 2008-2019. After a spell with Gold Coast Titans in the NRL, he joined Salford during the 2020 season.

Kallum Watkins says he is loving life back at Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Steve Riding.

Their financial crisis this year led to his exit and reflecting on his return to Leeds, the former England star added: “Things have gone pretty smoothly. The boys and the staff have made me feel comfortable. I know a lot of people around the club, from the staff to everyone who works at the stadium and things have been really good. The club have treated myself and my family really well too.”

A centre during his previous time at Rhinos, Watkins played the first two games of his return as a substitute and has been starting loose-forward in the last five. He has also filled in at centre, in the halves and prop and stressed: “I wanted to come back here and do well. That was important to me. I've had to change my game a little bit from last time I was here, but I've always had that strong ethic of working hard, regardless of position.

“When the opportunity came to come back, I took it with both hands. I've got plenty of memories that can be shared over the years. I've always loved my time here, through the ups and downs.”

Kallum Watkins kicked his 102nd goal for Leeds Rhinos in last weekend's win against Warrington Wolves, which was his 400th career appearance. Picture by Steve Riding.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, sporting director Ian Blease is keen for Watkins to stay at Leeds after his playing career. “When I first spoke to Ian Blease about the Rhinos, we spoke about the chance to play longer than this year and hopefully an opportunity when I'm finishing playing to start the next phase of my career,” Watkins confirmed. “It’s great to have that opportunity at such an amazing club, especially with how it's run.

“We’ve got the younger lads coming through and I want to be part of that and help them progress. I'll continue playing for now and hopefully get the club where it wants to be, where it needs to be.”

Rhinos coach Brad Arthur hailed Watkins as “a pleasure to coach since he arrived at the club this season”. He said: “He’s a talented footballer who you can put anywhere and he gets his job done. His attitude is first rate - whatever I ask him to do, he will do it to help the team win. He is a great example for our younger players, but he is also an integral part of our team going forward.”

Blease added: “Kallum has been a fantastic addition since returning to the club, bringing experience, leadership, and professionalism. His influence on and off the field is invaluable and we’re delighted he’ll be with us for another season. His commitment to developing our younger players aligns perfectly with our long-term vision.”